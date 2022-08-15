ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele Finally Speaks Out About The Sudden Cancellation Of Her Las Vegas Shows: ‘Worst Moment In My Career’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zoNKF_0hHmy1Ut00

Adele explained why her Las Vegas residency didn't happen earlier this year, and admitted that she was 'embarrassed' after it was canceled, in a new interview.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Adele Calls Postponement of Las Vegas Residency “Worst Moment of My Career”

More than six months after Adele announced that she would have to postpone her Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer is publicly reflecting on the decision. In January, the Grammy winner tearfully announced the news on social media and explained that plans for the Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace had been disrupted with delivery delays and crewmembers testing positive for COVID-19, among several reasons shared at the time. More from The Hollywood ReporterUkraine, Female Filmmakers in Focus at Sarajevo's CineLink ProgramEmma Thompson Says Intimacy Coordinators Are "Fantastically Important": "No, You Can't Just Let It Flow"More...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star

Las Vegas has all the stars. Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip May Lose Major Headline Act

Las Vegas’ post covid comeback has been rolling along lately. But soon, it might lose a headliner who has made Sin City her base of operations for the past year. For most of the 20th century, the phrase a “Vegas residency” usually brought to mind the image of a crooner like, say, Perry Como, an artist in advancing years there to serve up a gentle musical style that won’t jostle the retirees who flock to Vegas that much. And, to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that. Retirees have just as much right to be entertained as the rest of us, and everyone likes to seek comfort by reconnecting with the music of their youth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again

For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
RICEBORO, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Plan to Have a 3-Day Wedding Following Las Vegas Ceremony: Details

The celebration continues! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will be having a second wedding ceremony one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple plan to spend three days celebrating the major milestone, starting on Friday, August 19, and continuing into the weekend. Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, will be surrounded by their loved ones after opting for a more low-key wedding last month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Las Vegas Shows
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Jute$ Take New Romance Public As They Hold Hands In NYC: Photos

Just days before her new album is released, Demi Lovato, 29, was spotted out holding hands with her musician boyfriend Jute$. The singer who recently started using she/her pronouns again, in addition to they/them, has been busy promoting her upcoming album HOLY FVCK. It seems that Demi decided to take a romantic break with Jute$ while out and about in New York City on August 16.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DIY Photography

Spinning Time in Las Vegas shows Vegas as we’ve never seen it before

Have you ever been to Vegas? I’ve never visited the US, so the first thought of Vegas photos are those flashy, colorful images of its many lights and neon signs. Photographer Jason D. Page managed to capture Vegas as I’ve never seen it before and as I’ve never imagined it. In his photo series Spinning Time in Las Vegas, Jason photographed Sin City in a way that will make your head spin!
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato Says She Had To ‘Own My Truth’ With New Song Supposedly About Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato (she/they) spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 for a conversation about her upcoming album, HOLY FVCK, and the phase of her career. During the chat, Demi, 29, addressed the song “29,” a track many suspected was about her ex-boyfriend, That ’70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama. “When I turned 29, I remember I was on vacation, and I just realized I’m 29 now, and it put things into perspective,” Demi told Zane. “It put everything into perspective. And I’m very careful with the way that I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele’s ‘Obsessed’ With BF Rich Paul & Reveals If They’re Engaged Or Not: ‘I’m Happy As I’ll Ever Be’

Adele is in love! The 34-year-old singer gushed over her boyfriend Rich Paul, 40, in a new interview for the September 2022 issue of ELLE US/the October 2022 issue of ELLE UK. “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him,” Adele told the publication about her man, who is Lebron James‘ agent. It’s her first public relationship since her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, 48, with whom she shares son Angelo, 9.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears 'Planning' Explosive TV Tell-All With Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears wants to put an end to ex-husband Kevin Federline's toxic behavior. Over the past couple of weeks, the former dancer, 44, has shaded the pop star's mental state and her relationship with their two sons, and an insider says she's now "reached [her] boiling point," so she's gearing up to tell all with a televised interview.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
230K+
Followers
20K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy