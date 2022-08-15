MIDDLETOWN — It took the East Hartford Jets three decades to win their first Greater Hartford Twilight League playoff title in 2020. After successfully defending their playoff crown a year ago, the Jets were flying high as they began their three-peat bid after taking a share of the regular-season title. But when the Hartford Colts knocked them to the ground with an opening-round upset, second-seeded East Hartford needed to show the heart of a champion.

