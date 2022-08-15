ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Air Museum to host Space Expo 2022

WINDSOR LOCKS — The New England Air Museum’s annual Space Expo returns Saturday, Aug. 20, featuring former NASA astronaut Thomas D. Jones as keynote speaker. Jones is a veteran NASA astronaut, scientist, author, pilot, and speaker. He flew on four shuttle missions and led three spacewalks, spending a total of 53 days in space.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Journal Inquirer

WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield

Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Directors OK talks on Parkade with Texas-based developer

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to continue negotiations with a Texas-based developer recommended by the Redevelopment Agency to build on the Broad Street Parkade site, despite ongoing litigation with the former developer that was fired in January. Board Secretary Tim Bergin, a Democrat, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man accused of falsely blaming boy for fatal East Hartford shooting

A Windsor man is facing accusations that he falsely implicated a 15-year-old Hartford boy in a fatal shooting that took place during a marijuana deal in East Hartford in January and joined with others to pressure the boy into confessing falsely to the shooting. DEFENDANT: Brainsley M. Beckford Jr., 19,...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Windsor launches program to support small businesses

EAST WINDSOR — The town is showing that it cares for small businesses in the community through its new East Windsor Small Business Passport Program. Any purchase made at a local business participating in the program will earn the customer a passport sticker. One visit with a purchase equals one sticker.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford County 4-H Fair returns Friday

SOMERS — The 86th annual Hartford County 4-H Fair comes to the Four Town Fairgrounds on Friday for three days of entertainment, activities, and livestock shows. The fair takes place at the fairgrounds at 55 Egypt Road on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Balcome to retire as Manchester Road Race race director after this year's event

Thanksgiving in Manchester will seem a little bit different, starting in 2023. Jim Balcome, the longtime race director of the Manchester Road Race who famously announces that “This is Thanksgving in Manchester” when the starter’s gun is fired each year, will retire from the position that he has held for the past 43 years after this November’s race is held.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Woman drove while impaired with child passenger, police say

GLASTONBURY — A Marlborough woman is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Saturday with a child in her vehicle, police say. Christina Marie Mitchell, 41, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 18 as a passenger, risk of injury to a child, and failure to drive in the right-hand lane, police and court records show.
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Journal Inquirer

FOOD AND DRINK: Real Art Ways to host cocktail hour

HARTFORD — Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., will present its monthly social event, Creative Cocktail Hour, today, from 6-10 p.m. It’s a gathering of people at all ages from different walks of life, Black, white, latino, city, suburb, LGBTQ+ and is held the third Thursday of every month.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Missing West Suffield man found in stolen minivan

State police found a missing resident of West Suffield in Westbrook on Saturday and charged him with taking a car from a nearby business. Troopers assigned to Troop F in Westbrook arrested Peter Meehan, 28, of West Suffield, near a Westbrook residence and charged him with larceny in the first degree and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
WESTBROOK, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford Jets force winner-take-all Twilight League playoff final vs. Vernon Orioles

MIDDLETOWN — It took the East Hartford Jets three decades to win their first Greater Hartford Twilight League playoff title in 2020. After successfully defending their playoff crown a year ago, the Jets were flying high as they began their three-peat bid after taking a share of the regular-season title. But when the Hartford Colts knocked them to the ground with an opening-round upset, second-seeded East Hartford needed to show the heart of a champion.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Lawsuit settled

MANCHESTER — The Connecticut State Colleges and University system has reached a settlement agreement with Nicole Esposito that includes a financial payout totaling $775,000, some of which will go toward attorney’s fees, and her reinstatement as Manchester Community College chief executive officer. Esposito filed a lawsuit in federal...
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor to end cannabis moratorium

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the end of the moratorium on retail cannabis establishments and instituted regulations on facilities at its public hearing on Tuesday. The moratorium was originally put in place on Dec. 6, 2021. A previous public hearing on ending the moratorium...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Journal Inquirer

Charge dropped in daycare pot case

GLASTONBURY — Thanks to DNA testing and a history of clean drug tests, a criminal charge has been dropped against a Glastonbury man whose 3-year-old daughter showed up at daycare with a bag of marijuana in her lunchbox last year. Andre Christopher Lefrancois, 31, of 214 Shoddy Mill Road,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Dime Bank looking to bring state-based branch into Vernon

VERNON — Norwich-based Dime Bank is looking to open a new location in Vernon, a move that would bring more state-based localized banking to the town, officials say. The financial institution has filed an application with the state Department of Banking and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish a new branch at 135 Talcottville Road, according to a statement from the bank.
Journal Inquirer

Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot

GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
MANCHESTER, CT

