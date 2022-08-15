Read full article on original website
MUSEUMS: Trolley Museum to host Superhero and Princess Day
EAST WINDSOR — The Connecticut Trolley Museum, 58 North Road (Route 140), invites guest to dress up as their favorite superhero or princess on Saturday, Aug. 20. Spider-Man and Ariel will be roaming the museum grounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and visitors can make their own superhero mask or princess crown.
EVENTS: Air Museum to host Space Expo 2022
WINDSOR LOCKS — The New England Air Museum’s annual Space Expo returns Saturday, Aug. 20, featuring former NASA astronaut Thomas D. Jones as keynote speaker. Jones is a veteran NASA astronaut, scientist, author, pilot, and speaker. He flew on four shuttle missions and led three spacewalks, spending a total of 53 days in space.
WFSB-TV3 on top of story in Enfield
Tuesday’s 11 p.m. local newscasts had many things in common, such as the drought that’s drying up the state and creating headaches for towns and the daily violence in Hartford. There was one lead story of local interest, however, that only made the front of the late newscast...
Skyline carries on 54-year family tradition: Owners’ first restaurant was the Acadia in Manchester
WINDSOR LOCKS — In 1968 the Damato family opened their first restaurant, the Acadia, in Manchester. After the success of the Acadia, the family found a second location, opening Skyline Restaurant and Banquet on Ella Grasso Turnpike. “It was my dad, Frank Damato, me, my brother John, and my...
Enfield arsonist gets chance at rehab in Hartford stabbing
A man convicted in two of a series of fires that terrorized Enfield’s Hazardville section in 2014 and 2015 pleaded guilty last week to reduced charges in a stabbing and attempted car burglary in Hartford and was released to a rehabilitation program before sentencing. DEFENDANT: Davidson Izzo, 24, most...
Directors OK talks on Parkade with Texas-based developer
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted 6-3 Tuesday night to continue negotiations with a Texas-based developer recommended by the Redevelopment Agency to build on the Broad Street Parkade site, despite ongoing litigation with the former developer that was fired in January. Board Secretary Tim Bergin, a Democrat, and...
Journal Inquirer
Man accused of falsely blaming boy for fatal East Hartford shooting
A Windsor man is facing accusations that he falsely implicated a 15-year-old Hartford boy in a fatal shooting that took place during a marijuana deal in East Hartford in January and joined with others to pressure the boy into confessing falsely to the shooting. DEFENDANT: Brainsley M. Beckford Jr., 19,...
Journal Inquirer
East Windsor launches program to support small businesses
EAST WINDSOR — The town is showing that it cares for small businesses in the community through its new East Windsor Small Business Passport Program. Any purchase made at a local business participating in the program will earn the customer a passport sticker. One visit with a purchase equals one sticker.
Vernon set to find cost of Horowitz Pool replacement
VERNON — In response to a petition from residents in support of replacing the aging Horowitz Pool at Henry Park, town officials gave an update on the status of the process during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. At a Town Council meeting in June, officials said the pool, built...
Hartford County 4-H Fair returns Friday
SOMERS — The 86th annual Hartford County 4-H Fair comes to the Four Town Fairgrounds on Friday for three days of entertainment, activities, and livestock shows. The fair takes place at the fairgrounds at 55 Egypt Road on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Journal Inquirer
Balcome to retire as Manchester Road Race race director after this year's event
Thanksgiving in Manchester will seem a little bit different, starting in 2023. Jim Balcome, the longtime race director of the Manchester Road Race who famously announces that “This is Thanksgving in Manchester” when the starter’s gun is fired each year, will retire from the position that he has held for the past 43 years after this November’s race is held.
Woman drove while impaired with child passenger, police say
GLASTONBURY — A Marlborough woman is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Saturday with a child in her vehicle, police say. Christina Marie Mitchell, 41, is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 18 as a passenger, risk of injury to a child, and failure to drive in the right-hand lane, police and court records show.
FOOD AND DRINK: Real Art Ways to host cocktail hour
HARTFORD — Real Art Ways, 56 Arbor St., will present its monthly social event, Creative Cocktail Hour, today, from 6-10 p.m. It’s a gathering of people at all ages from different walks of life, Black, white, latino, city, suburb, LGBTQ+ and is held the third Thursday of every month.
Police: Missing West Suffield man found in stolen minivan
State police found a missing resident of West Suffield in Westbrook on Saturday and charged him with taking a car from a nearby business. Troopers assigned to Troop F in Westbrook arrested Peter Meehan, 28, of West Suffield, near a Westbrook residence and charged him with larceny in the first degree and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
East Hartford Jets force winner-take-all Twilight League playoff final vs. Vernon Orioles
MIDDLETOWN — It took the East Hartford Jets three decades to win their first Greater Hartford Twilight League playoff title in 2020. After successfully defending their playoff crown a year ago, the Jets were flying high as they began their three-peat bid after taking a share of the regular-season title. But when the Hartford Colts knocked them to the ground with an opening-round upset, second-seeded East Hartford needed to show the heart of a champion.
Journal Inquirer
Lawsuit settled
MANCHESTER — The Connecticut State Colleges and University system has reached a settlement agreement with Nicole Esposito that includes a financial payout totaling $775,000, some of which will go toward attorney’s fees, and her reinstatement as Manchester Community College chief executive officer. Esposito filed a lawsuit in federal...
South Windsor to end cannabis moratorium
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the end of the moratorium on retail cannabis establishments and instituted regulations on facilities at its public hearing on Tuesday. The moratorium was originally put in place on Dec. 6, 2021. A previous public hearing on ending the moratorium...
Journal Inquirer
Charge dropped in daycare pot case
GLASTONBURY — Thanks to DNA testing and a history of clean drug tests, a criminal charge has been dropped against a Glastonbury man whose 3-year-old daughter showed up at daycare with a bag of marijuana in her lunchbox last year. Andre Christopher Lefrancois, 31, of 214 Shoddy Mill Road,...
Dime Bank looking to bring state-based branch into Vernon
VERNON — Norwich-based Dime Bank is looking to open a new location in Vernon, a move that would bring more state-based localized banking to the town, officials say. The financial institution has filed an application with the state Department of Banking and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish a new branch at 135 Talcottville Road, according to a statement from the bank.
Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot
GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
