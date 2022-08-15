ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingsport Times-News

Churches in Hawkins County to host free gas drive

ROGERSVILLE — Three local churches will host free gas drives at stations in Hawkins County. Persia Baptist Church and Hope at the Gap will dispense up to $20 of free gas per vehicle at Persia General Store, at 104 Old Persia Road, on Friday, Aug. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Cement truck drum comes loose in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City drivers spotted a cement truck drum that came loose from its carrier and landed on University Parkway Monday afternoon. According to the vehicle’s driver on the scene, the rig was traveling on University Parkway toward Elizabethton when it began taking a turn onto Interstate 26. While turning, the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals State Park presents Cherokee Heritage Day on Aug. 27.

ELIZABETHTON — The second annual Cherokee Heritage Day will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. Sycamore Shoals will offer a day devoted to sharing Cherokee history and culture through traditional arts and historic presentations. New to this year’s event will be Cherokee elder...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Deep Gap Fire Destroys Homestead

On Tuesday around 12PM the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire call at 138 Clyde Lane. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland the cause of the fire is still unknown and currently being investigated. Thankfully at the time of the fire no one was home.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Man killed in early morning traffic accident

A Johnson City man man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass early Wednesday morning. Johnson City police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:32 a.m. to find a Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson had went off the right side of the westbound lane of the interstate. According to a news release from the department, the vehicle then “overturned several times and partially ejected the driver.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City man dies following crash on Interstate 26

One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 26 in Johnson City on Wednesday morning. According to a preliminary report from Johnson City Police, the crash involved one vehicle, and happened on I-26 West at the Carroll Creek Road overpass at around 3:30 AM. A vehicle reportedly ran off...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Carter County Commission approves $4.5 million emergency communications network

ELIZABETHTON — After several months of comparing plans from two different vendors and debating on the best alternative, the Carter County Commission decided Monday night to go with the Tennessee AdvanceCommunications Network and Motorola to establish the county’s emergency communications network for first responders and other county government agencies.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough meat plant decision delayed

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first stage of determining where a new meat processing plant will be located was delayed after the Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission failed to declare a quorum. Commissioners were set to decide between two parcels of land to re-zone to accommodate the plant, but not enough showed up to vote. Two […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Officers responded to Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass at 3:32 a.m. Police said a 2007 Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson, of Johnson City, was going westbound and went off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned several times and partially ejected Williamson, police said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tri-Cities Airport aims for stakeholder group takeoff

BLOUNTVILLE — Gene Cossey, the executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority, is ready to see the region fill seats on multiple 737s flying in and out of Blountville. But first, he and other officials with the TCAA aim to gain stakeholder buy-in to attract added air service. “Airlines...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
heraldcourier.com

Pedestrian killed in Scott County

A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in Scott County when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred at 4:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. The pedestrian was transported to Houston Valley...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Scott County Tractor Trailer Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Investigation Ongoing

One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning in Scott County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway around 430 Tuesday morning. According to a report the tractor trailer struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The so far unidentified pedestrian was transported to Holston Valley Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The crash remains under active investigation by Virginia State Police.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

37604 zip code in Johnson City among top 10 hottest real estate markets

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Millie Pendola wasn’t surprised “at all” when she learned Tuesday that Johnson City’s 37604 zip code ranked seventh nationally in realtor.com’s “America’s Hottest ZIP codes” ranking — even with close to 30,000 competitors. “I love to tell all my buyers that Tennessee is sort of the trifecta of tax-friendly state, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a pedestrian was hit on Andrew Johnson Highway Tuesday night. According to a crash report from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Fairground Circle in reference to a crash around 10 p.m. Tuesday. […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

