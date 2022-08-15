A Johnson City man man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 26 near the Carroll Creek Road overpass early Wednesday morning. Johnson City police say officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:32 a.m. to find a Porsche 911 driven by Elijah Williamson had went off the right side of the westbound lane of the interstate. According to a news release from the department, the vehicle then “overturned several times and partially ejected the driver.”

