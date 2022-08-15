Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake. The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which is completely separate from New Line’s previously announced retelling of “The Wizard of Oz.” New Line’s version will be directed by Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) and is described as “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. Any specifics about Barris’s version have been kept under wraps. Both projects are based on L. Frank Baum’s beloved book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” which has been retold on the big and small...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO