Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Jered Barclay Dies: Screen & Stage Actor Who Later Voiced Roles In TV’s ‘Smurfs’ & ‘Transformers’ Was 91
Jered Barclay, a longtime stage and screen actor who found a second career as a TV voice-over artist for series including The Smurfs and The Transformers, has died. He was 91. His longtime friend Myra Turley said Barclay died July 23 of MDS leukemia in North Hollywood, CA. Born on...
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Is Getting A Remake With Award-Winning Sitcom Creator
We’re off to see the wizard – again. The Wizard of Oz premiered back in 1939 and will be getting a remake. In contrast to the original, which starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, this latest Warner Bros. production will have a modern twist. Those are the plans of writer and director Kenya Barris.
CNBC
'Avatar,' Spider-Man and Star Wars return to the big screen as summer box office winds down
Disney and Sony are rereleasing "Rogue One," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avatar" in domestic theaters in the coming weeks. The rereleases come as the box office ticket sales are down 30% compared to 2019 and there is 30% less product in movie theaters. Not only is there space on...
Washington Examiner
Disney to re-release old films in hopes of fixing slumped box office numbers
As box office numbers lag for film companies that are known to have given in to woke culture ideologies, Disney and Sony are planning to re-release favored movies in an effort to revive revenues. Disney will re-release its 2016 Star Wars solo film Rogue One in theaters on Aug. 26,...
CNET
'Thor: Love and Thunder' May Hit Disney Plus Next Week
Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters July 8. But with middling reviews ("disappointingly shallow" was the CNET reviewer's reaction), you may be holding out until the film leaves cinemas and moves onto Disney Plus. Disney's streaming strategy for its theatrical releases has been all over the map. Encanto spent a...
A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development
Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
digitalspy.com
Margot Robbie teaming up with Disney for movie based on Disneyland ride
Margot Robbie is teaming up with Disney for a film based on one of the company's most iconic theme park properties. The Harley Quinn actress is signed up to produce a movie based on Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, a mine train-style coaster that takes riders through the base of a canyon during an earthquake.
John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Now Releasing On New Platform
The Continental, a prequel to the John Wick series which is slated to release in 2023, is now set to stream through Peacock as Starz has since stated that the show is no longer a fit for its brand. As per the report, Starz is much more focused on encouraging...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is taking the yellow brick road to Oz for Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Wizard of Oz” remake. The creator of “Black-ish” is set to write and direct the reimagining, which is completely separate from New Line’s previously announced retelling of “The Wizard of Oz.” New Line’s version will be directed by Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) and is described as “fresh take” on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. Any specifics about Barris’s version have been kept under wraps. Both projects are based on L. Frank Baum’s beloved book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” which has been retold on the big and small...
The 'She-Hulk' Composer Already Made History Before Making Music for Marvel (EXCLUSIVE)
Everyone's eyes are on Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the titular hero in the next Marvel Disney Plus series She-Hulk. However, let's not forget about the talented women behind the camera who helped to bring the show to life — from She-Hulk's showrunner Jessica Gao (the woman responsible for writing the iconic "Pickle Rick" episode of Rick and Morty, among numerous other writing credits) to She-Hulk's directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and of course, Amie Doherty, the composer for She-Hulk.
‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ heads back to theaters, this time with an exclusive look at ‘Andor’
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" initially came out in 2016, but it is headed back to the theaters once again with a new addition to the showing. The movie will be playing in 150 Imax theaters across the United States and Canada for one week, beginning on August 26.
Collider
Disney's 'Big Thunder Mountain' Movie in Development With 'Hawkeye' Directors Bert & Bertie Attached
Another classic Disney ride is coming full steam ahead as Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie are attached to a Big Thunder Mountain film, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The feature film will be produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free. The film will be based on the iconic ride...
Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza on Reuniting for Indie ‘Spin Me Round’
Following The Little Hours, Horse Girl and Joshy, Jeff Baena and Alison Brie are back for their fourth indie collaboration — and second (after Horse Girl) as co-writers. Spin Me Round, which Baena also directs and produces while Brie stars and produces, follows a woman who wins an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy through the Italian restaurant at which she works, setting up an adventure after she meets the restaurant chain’s wealthy owner. More from The Hollywood ReporterEwan McGregor, Jack Black and Zooey Deschanel Dive in for Mike Birbiglia's 'The Old Man and the Pool'Cannes: IFC Films Takes Sci-Fi Comedy 'Turn...
Netflix's Wednesday Reveals First Full Look At Its Addams Family, As Creators Explain How Tim Burton Series Stands Apart
Along with providing the first look at Wednesday’s version of the Addams Family, the Netflix show’s creators explained how the Tim Burton-helmed series stands apart from previous live-action outings with these characters.
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Is Now Heading To Streaming As Its Premiere Window Is Finally Revealed
Along with the John Wick spinoff The Continental heading to streaming, we also finally have a premiere window for the prequel series.
Netflix Picks Up Period Soap Drama Series ‘The Decameron’ From Kathleen Jordan, Jenji Kohan
Netflix has ordered Kathleen Jordan’s period soap drama “The Decameron” with Jenji Kohan executive producing under her overall deal with the streamer. The eight episode drama takes place in 1348, as the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival. Jordan (“Teenage Bounty Hunters”) will serve as...
ComicBook
Percy Jackson Set Photos Show First Look at Lead Trio
Disney+'s upcoming Percy Jackson reboot has filmed a significant amount of its first season in and around Vancouver, Canada. Monday, more photos from the show's set surfaced, showing the leading trio in costume for the first time. In the snapshot, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri can be seen walking across a city street as Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively.
