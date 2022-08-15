Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Broadway.com
Game On! Take Me Out Revival, Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Jesse Williams, Sets Fall Broadway Return
The Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out is coming back to Broadway. This production of Richard Greenberg's 2002 play, directed by Scott Ellis, will bow at the Schoenfeld Theatre beginning on October 27. Tony nominee Jesse Williams and Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson will return with the show for a 14-week engagement. The rest of the cast will be announced later.
Broadway.com
Head to Hadestown, the Delacorte Theater & More on The Broadway Show
T. Oliver Reid & Jewelle Blackman in Broadway's "Hadestown" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on August 21 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Conan O'Brien, Wanda Sykes, and Tracy Morgan among the headliner at the New York Comedy Festival
The diverse lineup includes headliners like John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, and Jo Koy.
Bruce Springsteen, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner to speak at NYC event
Bruce Springsteen is joining Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner for an in-depth conversation Tuesday, Sept. 13 at New York City’s 92nd Street Y. The one-night-only event begins at 7 p.m. EST. The duo will discuss Wenner’s new memoir “Like A Rolling Stone,” which brings readers “inside the music, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Empire City Casino hosts first summer concert following pandemic hiatus
Grammy winning rhythm and blues band the Commodores took to the stage to much of delight of fans who attended the outdoor show.
‘I’m no longer afraid,’ Transgender former Staten Islander talks about their road to acceptance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you had told Nate Shalev 15 years ago that in 2022 they’d come back to Staten Island to their parent’s Bulls Head home for a barbecue and be addressed by name as “Nate,” their wife would be referred to as their “wife” and their family would use “they/them” pronouns, Shalev wouldn’t have believed it.
TAKE 5 $17K Winning Ticket Sold In The Bronx
BRONX, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the August...
untappedcities.com
10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC
Lin Manuel Miranda penned the famous refrain “You have no control: / Who lives / Who dies / Who tells your story?” for his award-winning musical, Hamilton, about the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Fortunately, the legacy of slews of famous individuals — including Hamilton himself — have a palpable trail due in part to their tombstones based in New York City. Read on to learn about 10 famous people buried in New York City.
RELATED PEOPLE
greaterlongisland.com
They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it
LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close.
Video: Watch dolphins play with kayakers in the Hudson River
While Rockaway Beach is dealing with its share of shark sightings, over in the Hudson River, boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders are being treated to magical dolphin sightings. A video of one such dolphin encounter that a kayaker in the Hudson recorded this week has gone viral. In the video, a...
Look Up! Brilliant Northern Lights May Light Up New York Sky
We may get lucky and catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights over New York. The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis as they're technically called, will light up the night sky over the Northern part of the country from Wednesday, August 17 to early Thursday, August 18, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Bettola is Closing its Doors
The owners of Bettola have announced that the Italian restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. The restaurant, located at 412 Amsterdam Ave (between 79th and 80th streets), has been a part of the Upper West Side since 2004. Giga came to the US from...
New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It
Horrifying videos of a carriage horse collapsing near New York City's Ninth Avenue and 45th Street have gone viral across the internet. Around 5 p.m. in Manhattan Wednesday, Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road. Warning: Video may disturb some sensitive viewers. NYPD Mounted officers responded...
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is there a Greek Festival in 2022 on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since 1971 on Staten Island, with the crisp fall air came the Greek Festival in Bulls Head. But this year, it will not return to Holy Trinity Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, said its pastor, the Rev. Nick Petropoulakos. “We’re still in construction with the...
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
Design Taxi
New York City’s Most Expensive Hotel Opens Its Doors—Take A Peek Inside
If you’re looking for an ultra-luxurious getaway in the Big Apple, look no further than Aman New York. The Swiss hospitality brand has finally made its highly-anticipating entrance into the Big Apple, opening its doors on the upper floors of the iconic Crown Building in Manhattan. Guests will get...
NYC horse carriage incidents spur Malliotakis’ call for investigation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants to see authorities investigate a recent series of well-publicized incidents involving New York City horse carriages, she said Tuesday. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) joined City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) in a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYPD Chief...
Comments / 0