T. Oliver Reid & Jewelle Blackman in Broadway's "Hadestown" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on August 21 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO