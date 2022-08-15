ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Broadway.com

Game On! Take Me Out Revival, Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Jesse Williams, Sets Fall Broadway Return

The Tony-winning revival of Take Me Out is coming back to Broadway. This production of Richard Greenberg's 2002 play, directed by Scott Ellis, will bow at the Schoenfeld Theatre beginning on October 27. Tony nominee Jesse Williams and Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson will return with the show for a 14-week engagement. The rest of the cast will be announced later.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Head to Hadestown, the Delacorte Theater & More on The Broadway Show

T. Oliver Reid & Jewelle Blackman in Broadway's "Hadestown" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on August 21 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Staten Island Advance

‘I’m no longer afraid,’ Transgender former Staten Islander talks about their road to acceptance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you had told Nate Shalev 15 years ago that in 2022 they’d come back to Staten Island to their parent’s Bulls Head home for a barbecue and be addressed by name as “Nate,” their wife would be referred to as their “wife” and their family would use “they/them” pronouns, Shalev wouldn’t have believed it.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC

Lin Manuel Miranda penned the famous refrain “You have no control: / Who lives / Who dies / Who tells your story?” for his award-winning musical, Hamilton, about the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Fortunately, the legacy of slews of famous individuals — including Hamilton himself — have a palpable trail due in part to their tombstones based in New York City. Read on to learn about 10 famous people buried in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Melissa Etheridge
greaterlongisland.com

They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it

LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
BAY SHORE, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Bettola is Closing its Doors

The owners of Bettola have announced that the Italian restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month. The restaurant, located at 412 Amsterdam Ave (between 79th and 80th streets), has been a part of the Upper West Side since 2004. Giga came to the US from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It

Horrifying videos of a carriage horse collapsing near New York City's Ninth Avenue and 45th Street have gone viral across the internet. Around 5 p.m. in Manhattan Wednesday, Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road. Warning: Video may disturb some sensitive viewers. NYPD Mounted officers responded...
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
MANHATTAN, NY
