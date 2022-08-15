Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska child dies from suspected 'brain-eating amoeba'
A Douglas County child died this week from a suspected infection with the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which may have been acquired while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Significant structural issues contributed to delayed opening of Omaha library
OMAHA — As Omaha’s expansive main public library enters its final days, city officials say that a number of factors have raised the cost and delayed the opening of a new downtown library branch in the Old Market. The city is on track to spend just less than...
