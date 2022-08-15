ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska child dies from suspected 'brain-eating amoeba'

A Douglas County child died this week from a suspected infection with the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which may have been acquired while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

