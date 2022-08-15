Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Lane closure to begin on August 18 at the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSY-TV)– The City of Syracuse Department of Water plans to close lanes in both directions at the intersection of West Genesee St. and Leavenworth Ave. beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. The project is to install a new water main pipe and valving at the intersection...
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse Department of Water to Announces Lane Closures at Intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue for Dig Once Work
Water service on surrounding streets will be impacted until work is complete. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes in both directions the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. to install a new water main and valving at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection. The project is expected to last 8 hours. Actual project start dates and timeframes are contingent on favorable weather.
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
whcuradio.com
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
40-year-old man stabbed in Cicero, taken with serious injuries to Syracuse hospital
Update Thursday: Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman, police say. Cicero, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man was taken to a Syracuse hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after he was stabbed, police said. The man was reported stabbed at about 8:28 p.m. at 6210 Pebble St....
localsyr.com
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca. Earlier tonight around shortly after 6 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Meadow St for a reported stabbing. During the initial investigation it was learned that a.
localsyr.com
Woman shot, taken to hospital in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on 1095 W. Onondaga Street on Wednesday, August 17 around 11:36 a.m., according to the Syracuse Police Department. Police say they found a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the foot and stomach when they arrived at the scene. She was taken to Upstate...
What do you want Syracuse to look like after I-81 comes down? City planners want to know
The city of Syracuse is ready to ask residents how they want to redesign the neighborhoods after the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass through downtown. City planners have invited residents to attend community design sessions, nicknamed “charrettes,” next week at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, 416 E. Raynor Avenue.
urbancny.com
Safe Surrender – Happening Tomorrow! Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm
Show up and clear Warrants for: Traffic Violations, Local Law Violations and Non-Criminal Violations. NO FELONY WARRANTS. This event will occur at Victory Temple Fellowship Church as part of their “Ministry Outside The Walls” initiative, 817 Willow Street, Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm. The Onondaga County...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Is the drop about to stop at the pump?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The streak is over! After more than 60 days of the national average for a gallon of gas going down, it went back up earlier in the week, according to GasBuddy. But does that mean the drop, stops here at home?. According to AAA, the...
localsyr.com
Whitesboro Street shooting, 12yr old injured
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting on August 16th has left a 12-year-old boy with a face injury, and another victim claiming he was shot by ‘Santa Claus.’. Around 8:16 pm on Tuesday, units with the Utica police and Fire Departments...
cnycentral.com
Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning
AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route 80 and Route 281, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. A deputy reported to...
WKTV
Suspects sought after apartment vandalized in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for suspects after an apartment on Main Street was vandalized Tuesday evening. According to police, a baseball bat was used to break the apartment windows just after 6 p.m. Police are trying to identify a group of at least seven people who...
WKTV
Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The boy’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
Former diner at busy CNY corner is sold after closing 4 years ago. What will it become?
DeWitt, NY - A tailoring business has plans to move into the former IHOP and Mac’s Local Yolk diner at the busy corner of East Genesee Street and Erie Boulevard East. Karim Courgi, who owns several apartment complexes in Syracuse, bought the property and building in April 2022 for $500,000.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Charge in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Police Department has taken another illegal gun off the streets...
localsyr.com
Fatal vehicle accident in Town of Lee
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal vehicle accident has occurred in the Town of Lee on August 16th, claiming the life of a 61-year-old woman. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, deputies arrived at Skinner Road to investigate a car...
