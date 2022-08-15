ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

City of Syracuse Department of Water to Announces Lane Closures at Intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue for Dig Once Work

Water service on surrounding streets will be impacted until work is complete. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes in both directions the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. to install a new water main and valving at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection. The project is expected to last 8 hours. Actual project start dates and timeframes are contingent on favorable weather.
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca. Earlier tonight around shortly after 6 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Meadow St for a reported stabbing. During the initial investigation it was learned that a.
Woman shot, taken to hospital in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — A shooting happened on 1095 W. Onondaga Street on Wednesday, August 17 around 11:36 a.m., according to the Syracuse Police Department. Police say they found a 23-year-old woman who was shot in the foot and stomach when they arrived at the scene. She was taken to Upstate...
Safe Surrender – Happening Tomorrow! Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Show up and clear Warrants for: Traffic Violations, Local Law Violations and Non-Criminal Violations. NO FELONY WARRANTS. This event will occur at Victory Temple Fellowship Church as part of their “Ministry Outside The Walls” initiative, 817 Willow Street, Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm. The Onondaga County...
Your Stories: Is the drop about to stop at the pump?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The streak is over! After more than 60 days of the national average for a gallon of gas going down, it went back up earlier in the week, according to GasBuddy. But does that mean the drop, stops here at home?. According to AAA, the...
Whitesboro Street shooting, 12yr old injured

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting on August 16th has left a 12-year-old boy with a face injury, and another victim claiming he was shot by ‘Santa Claus.’. Around 8:16 pm on Tuesday, units with the Utica police and Fire Departments...
Stormwater and partially treated wastewater in Owasco River prompt warning

AUBURN, NY — The Cayuga County Health Department is advising members of the community to not swim in the Owasco River due to the discharge of stormwater and partially treated wastewater into the river. Health officials say due to excessive rain on Tuesday, two combined sewer overflow facilities in the City of Auburn discharged the partially treated wastewater into the river. These combined sewer overflows are permitted to discharge by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, health officials said.
Suspects sought after apartment vandalized in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for suspects after an apartment on Main Street was vandalized Tuesday evening. According to police, a baseball bat was used to break the apartment windows just after 6 p.m. Police are trying to identify a group of at least seven people who...
Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The boy’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
Fatal vehicle accident in Town of Lee

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal vehicle accident has occurred in the Town of Lee on August 16th, claiming the life of a 61-year-old woman. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, deputies arrived at Skinner Road to investigate a car...
