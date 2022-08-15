Water service on surrounding streets will be impacted until work is complete. Syracuse, N.Y. – The City of Syracuse Department of Water will close lanes in both directions the intersection of West Genesee Street and Leavenworth Avenue beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m. to install a new water main and valving at the intersection. While work is being done, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the intersection. The project is expected to last 8 hours. Actual project start dates and timeframes are contingent on favorable weather.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO