Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
Swimmer hospitalized after near-drowning at South Jordan gym
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A man swimming at a gym in South Jordan has been taken to the hospital after a near-drowning incident. Officer Wenner with South Jordan Police Department said they were first notified of a possible drowning at the Life Time Fitness at 10996 South River Front Parkway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
Walmart Supercenter surprises unsuspecting teacher with $750 shopping spree
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s Back-To-School time for students, teachers and staff across Utah. According to a 2021 survey by AdoptaClassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year to purchase supplies for their students and classrooms. Walmart identified a local teacher who emobodies that giving spirit and asked ABC4 to help surprise the third grade teacher with a shopping spree to help restock her classroom this year.
Culver's food truck to deliver free custard, cheese curds
There are only two things better than cheese curds and frozen custard, and that's free cheese curds and free frozen custard.
Ogden domestic violence shelter announces plans to expand
OGDEN — The YCC Family Crisis Center announced that it will be expanding with plans to build an apartment building near its campus to meet the need for transitional housing. The nonprofit had called for more transitional housing earlier this year to help move victims of domestic violence out of shelter settings into longer-term housing. The lack of transitional housing and limited shelter capacity had forced staff members to turn some people away, according to YCC victim advocate Ashley Daniels.
Missing Holladay teen found safe
THURSDAY 8/18/22 8:30 a.m. HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing teen from Holladay has now been found safe, according to police. Unified Police Department says Jaxon Higbee, 16, was located on Wednesday night. No further details were immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: Police search for missing teen out of Holladay WEDNESDAY 8/17/22 5:35 p.m. HOLLADAY, Utah […]
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly
As Salt Lake City Schools superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.
Man in hospital following near-drowning in gym lap pool
A man is in the hospital after nearly drowning in an adult lap pool at a gym in South Jordan. A passerby saw the man and pulled him out before it was too late.
Utah middle school bans phones from entire school day
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Eisenhower Middle School will not allow students to use phones during school hours this year. The ban extends to any time between classes and lunch. According to an Eisenhower Middle School Facebook post, if a student needs to call home they have to go to the school’s counseling center. From there, they can use the phone at the center or ask for permission to use their own cell phone.
Alpine Schools return to class as voters decide whether to split district in two
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — As students in the Alpine School District -- the largest school district in the state -- head back to school Wednesday, discussions are being had outside the classroom about a possible split. In November, Orem residents will vote on whether they want their own school...
