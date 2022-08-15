Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge
ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
Second phase of Blount County inclusive playground fully funded
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Organizers announced Tuesday that the second phase of the inclusive playground in John Sevier Park was fully funded. They also released a rendering of the project, showing what the new construction could soon result in. It includes new slides, shading umbrellas and wheelchair-accessible equipment so...
WYSH AM 1380
tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors
With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
WYSH AM 1380
State, county honor local amateur radio operators
(Anderson County press release) Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan attended the Anderson County Commission meeting Monday night to present Senate Joint Resolution No. 1646, honoring amateur radio operators and their service across the state of Tennessee. Anderson County officials joined the legislators in recognizing the service...
What is a hootenanny?
The East Tennessee Historical Society's History Hootenanny is raising questions of what a peculiar word means.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
WATE
Celebrate National Thrift Shop Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop, donate, and repeat. August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and a local store is celebrating in style. The Knoxville Habitat ReStore is the place to be on this special day for shopping, food, and fun. The ReStore offers new and gently used furniture,...
WATE
Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
WYSH AM 1380
Rocky Top Public Library debuts all-new website
The Rocky Top Public Library’s brand-new website is live. The Rocky Top Public Library is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm, Wednesdays from 1 to 6 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm. For more information, call 865-426-6762, send an email...
wvlt.tv
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. students to be released early Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools will have its first early-release date on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The school district previously announced it would implement six early-release days for students in the upcoming school year. “This proposal is aimed at improving student learning outcomes by providing regular, designated times for...
Loudon County couple getting sporadic mail delivery amid staff shortage
The United States Postal Service says it has staffing issues and that is impacting mail delivery in Loudon County. From budget cuts to stolen mail and issues with COVID, the postal service has had a rough year, to say the least.
WATE
Relax on the river with River Rat and See More Smokies
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – At River Rat: Tubing & Rafting, they specialize in providing fun, family-friendly attractions that welcome guests to soak in the beauty of East Tennessee from a new perspective. Attractions such as this can always be found at SeeMoreSmokies.com. Sometimes in this busy world we can...
indherald.com
Enclave: ‘Oh, Lord, how long?’
Writing to Maj. Gen. Henry Wager Halleck — who Abraham Lincoln had placed in command of the Union armies — on December 15, 1862, Congressman Horace Maynard called Halleck’s attention to a newspaper report of troubles in Scott County. Wrote Maynard, “From that small county have gone...
Knox Pride event helps people find quality clothes for free amid high inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With inflation being near the highest it has been in 40 years, one local organization is helping bring some relief to East Tennessee people. Four times a year, the doors at Knox Pride's clothing closet are open for everybody in the community. "It is a very...
Crews work house fire in Farragut
Rural Metro Fire-Knox County is at the scene of a reported house fire in the Farragut area, the agency tweeted Thursday morning.
WYSH AM 1380
James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton
James Wallace Cantrell, Jr., age 84 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born July 2, 1938, in Anderson County to the late James Wallace and Fern Cantrell. He was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and the Tennessee National Guard. James worked for Knox County Schools for many years where he was over the audio-visual department and later retired in the administration department. Throughout his life he loved playing golf and was an avid reader. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Elliott Cantrell.
WBIR
Jackie's Dream becomes a reality in North Knoxville
Jackie's Dream in North Knoxville has been a staple in north Knoxville for 7 years. August 17, 2022-4pm.
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
If you rent a place, you're familiar with rent inflation. For those living at a small apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard.
Progress continuing on affordable housing project in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More rentals are being built in East Knoxville. One project is being built at the location of an abandoned hotel. It's called the Ammons at Asheville Highway project and tenants will pay rent there based on their income, according to officials. Construction started in the fall, and city leaders said it could take around a year to complete.
