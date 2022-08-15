Alex Guarnaschelli Reveals She Sliced Off the Tip of Her Finger While Filming Season 2 of “Alex vs. America”

Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer
Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
Ryan Seacrest's Niece Flora, 3, Joins Him on 'Live' to Help Settle Cookie Debate — See the Clip!
Ryan Seacrest brought a very special guest onto his daytime show this week. On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the co-host, 47, was joined by his 3-year-old niece Flora, who helped Seacrest and guest co-host Tamron Hall settle a debate about chocolate chip cookies. In honor of...
Who Is Courtney Veale Dating? The ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Star Once Kissed Her Co-Star
On Below Deck Mediterranean, the Lady Michelle yachties like to work hard and play harder. Nearly every season, a love connection is made between the stews and the deckhands. Although many of the relationships end, the co-workers seemingly move on to film another season on the extravagant boat. Article continues...
ETOnline.com
Mama June Wins $5,000 on Live Court Room TV Show After Suing Former Friend Adam Barta
Mama June Shannon came out victorious after winning a court case against former friend and YouTuber Adam Barta. June appears on Wednesday's episode of A&E's Court Night Live, where she walked away with $5,000 and a new executive producer title. During the episode, June alleged that Barta had used her...
bravotv.com
Erika Jayne Shows Exactly What’s in Her Fridge
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a look at what she has stocked in her refrigerator. In recent months, Erika Jayne has shown different parts of her “adorable” home (check it out in the video above), but on August 15, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member offered a new look at her kitchen — and she couldn’t help but laugh.
The Internet Is Baffled Over The Friendship Between Alicia Keys And Mashonda
It’s been years since Alicia Keys and Mashonda Tifrere waved the white flag and decided to bury the hatchet. When Swizz Beatz posted a photo on his Instagram of them embracing each other during Keys’ world tour, the internet was baffled. Mashonda Tifrere accused Alicia Keys of having...
ETOnline.com
Miranda Lambert Shows Off PDA With Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Epic Wild West Road Trip
Happy trails, indeed! Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin capped off their wild west road trip with a sweet smooch, sharing a romantic pic of their PDA to Instagram on Tuesday. "Meet me in Montana forever," the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer captioned her post, calling her latest adventure...
Why Food Network Fans Think Giada De Laurentiis Hooked Up With Bobby Flay
Food Network stars Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have collaborated numerous times over their nearly two decades long friendship.
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater
Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Diane Keaton makes rare public appearance with her kids during ceremony
The iconic actor was accompanied by her two kids — 27-year-old daughter Dexter and 22 year-old son Duke — as she was honored with her own handprint and footprint in cement ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. The rare public family outing also included Dexter’s husband, Jordan White.
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Here Are the ‘Jeopardy!’ Second Chance Tournament Contestants
'Jeopardy!' has unveiled the names of those contestants who will be taking part in its inaugural 'Second Chance Tournament.' Here they are.
NPR
Jeffrey Whitaker, 67: Adele's 'Hello'
In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, more than a million people have died in the United States from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.
Catching Up With Jim J. Bullock
If there were a Gen X game show called “Name That Sitcom Voice,” where you had to identify a voice from the silly shows we watched as kids and teens—wait, is that Tootie from The Facts of Life? Boss Hogg from The Dukes of Hazzard?—wouldn’t we all immediately know the voice of Monroe Ficus from Too Close for Comfort? I mean, TCFC wasn’t even a favorite show of mine when I was in middle school—I was definitely team Facts of Life (especially when they went to Paris!)—but TCFC was always on in the background and there was Monroe, sorta gay-seeming and -sounding but maybe just a big doofus, in the inane way that sitcoms of that period really weren’t more sophisticated than old-fashioned, schticky vaudeville routines.
The Kitchn
