Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
President Biden and First Lady Scheduled to Attend Rally in Maryland
Less than 12 weeks before the November general election, President Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are scheduled to attend a rally in Maryland on Thursday, Aug. 25. The post President Biden and First Lady Scheduled to Attend Rally in Maryland appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Virginia man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday […]
Virginia law enforcement leaders urge full funding for drug efforts
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Battling Politician Over Location of Virginia Casino
Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
Juror questionnaires coming to mailboxes in Arlington, Falls Church
About 35,000 residents of Arlington and the city of Falls Church will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023. Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form (online being preferred by the Circuit Court) and returned as directed.
Montgomery County Executive Democratic Primary headed to recount
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The razor-thin Montgomery County Executive Democratic Primary is headed to a recount as the two top candidates are separated by just 35 votes. Montgomery County certified the election on Saturday with incumbent Marc Elrich having a 35-vote lead over challenger David Blair out...
Home-sellers still getting more on per-square-foot-basis, but increase slows
Home-sellers in most of the local region received more, on a per-square-foot basis, in July than sellers obtained a year before, but those per-square-foot prices are showing signs of softening. With the exception of the District of Columbia and Falls Church, average per-square-foot sales prices were up in the nine...
One-time Arlington candidate makes bid for state Senate in Shenandoah Valley
A quarter-century after he ran for the lower house of the legislature from Arlington, John Massoud is now angling for a seat in its upper house, representing the Shenandoah Valley. Massoud, a taxicab-company executive, has launched a bid for the state Senate’s newly redrawn 1st District, which includes parts of...
Board of Elections goes to court seeking earlier count of mail-in ballots
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November. The board voted 4-0 to seek a legal remedy in hopes of speeding up the vote...
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
‘Unprecedented:’ Frederick Dems juggle numerous unknowns following court ruling
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Nearly a month after the primary, Frederick County Democrats who live in County Council District 3 still don’t know who their nominee for the fall campaign will be.
Marshall, McLean schools awarded for good conduct
Marshall and McLean high schools were two of 54 member Virginia High School League schools that received Stay in the Game awards for the 2021-22 sports school year. The awards are issued to VHSL public-high-school athletic programs that did not have a coach or athlete ejected from an athletic event during that school year.
An “enormous hat rack”: here’s everything educators want you to know about the local teacher shortage
An “enormous hat rack”: here’s everything educators want you to know about the local teacher shortage. As K-12 students returned to public schools last week, local school districts remained short-staffed amid a nationwide teacher shortage. Though every school district has been affected by the shortage, outlooks for...
LIVE BLOG: Kyle Fitzsimons, charged Jan. 6 riot defendant, trial begins
WASHINGTON — LIVE BLOG. 4:30p.m. -- The court is ending its day by hearing from a Capitol Police captain and a Secret Service agent about the big picture of the riot, such as how an official proceeding was disrupted and how the building was breached, essential elements of the lower level crimes alleged against Fitzsimons and many of the 860 people charged to date. On the second day of the trial, Wednesday, the court is likely to hear from the two other officers Fitzsimons is alleged to have assaulted.
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
New leader of local LGBT group aims to listen, then build footprint in community
The new president of the Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) wants to build on past successes while also creating a bridge to the future. “Now more than ever, AGLA can and should shine like a diamond in our community and serve as a model nationally and globally,” said T.J. Flavell, who has taken the reins of leadership from longtime president Bruce Hightower.
Judge says plea deal was ‘strikingly deficient’ for couple arrested in West Virginia after trying to sell nuclear secrets
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February […]
No Changes to IB Program Candidates, Marshall Withdraws Over Frustrations
On Aug. 9, the Loudoun County School Board voted to keep the new International Baccalaureate program at Heritage High School, rather than moving it to Tuscarora High School. Tom Marshall (Leesburg) brought a motion before the board that night to change the placement of the program to Tuscarora saying there was no rational reason provided for selecting the two schools.
