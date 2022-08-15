ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Virginia law enforcement leaders urge full funding for drug efforts

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
Arlington County, VA
Black Enterprise

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Battling Politician Over Location of Virginia Casino

Former good friends Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey and Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes have turned rivals in a battle over the location of a Virginia casino. Hughes and Morrissey were once teammates in promoting a casino that would be built in Richmond. Morrissey, however, has changed his position and is now pushing the State General Assembly to let the town of Petersburg choose whether it wants a casino instead, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Juror questionnaires coming to mailboxes in Arlington, Falls Church

About 35,000 residents of Arlington and the city of Falls Church will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023. Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form (online being preferred by the Circuit Court) and returned as directed.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County Executive Democratic Primary headed to recount

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The razor-thin Montgomery County Executive Democratic Primary is headed to a recount as the two top candidates are separated by just 35 votes. Montgomery County certified the election on Saturday with incumbent Marc Elrich having a 35-vote lead over challenger David Blair out...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Associated Press

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Marshall, McLean schools awarded for good conduct

Marshall and McLean high schools were two of 54 member Virginia High School League schools that received Stay in the Game awards for the 2021-22 sports school year. The awards are issued to VHSL public-high-school athletic programs that did not have a coach or athlete ejected from an athletic event during that school year.
MARSHALL, VA
WMTW

LIVE BLOG: Kyle Fitzsimons, charged Jan. 6 riot defendant, trial begins

WASHINGTON — LIVE BLOG. 4:30p.m. -- The court is ending its day by hearing from a Capitol Police captain and a Secret Service agent about the big picture of the riot, such as how an official proceeding was disrupted and how the building was breached, essential elements of the lower level crimes alleged against Fitzsimons and many of the 860 people charged to date. On the second day of the trial, Wednesday, the court is likely to hear from the two other officers Fitzsimons is alleged to have assaulted.
LEBANON, ME
Inside Nova

New leader of local LGBT group aims to listen, then build footprint in community

The new president of the Arlington-Alexandria Gay & Lesbian Alliance (AGLA) wants to build on past successes while also creating a bridge to the future. “Now more than ever, AGLA can and should shine like a diamond in our community and serve as a model nationally and globally,” said T.J. Flavell, who has taken the reins of leadership from longtime president Bruce Hightower.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WBOY 12 News

Judge says plea deal was 'strikingly deficient' for couple arrested in West Virginia after trying to sell nuclear secrets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
loudounnow.com

No Changes to IB Program Candidates, Marshall Withdraws Over Frustrations

On Aug. 9, the Loudoun County School Board voted to keep the new International Baccalaureate program at Heritage High School, rather than moving it to Tuscarora High School. Tom Marshall (Leesburg) brought a motion before the board that night to change the placement of the program to Tuscarora saying there was no rational reason provided for selecting the two schools.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

