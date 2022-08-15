Read full article on original website
Dollar General faces $1.3M in fines for violating work safety laws at 3 Georgia stores
ATLANTA — Dollar General has been hit with nearly $1.3 million in penalties after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it violated work safety, and put employees lives at risk at three stores in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
claxtonenterprise.com
Claxton sets proposed millage rate rollback – Council member announces intent to resign
Members of Claxton City Council unanimously approved a proposed millage rate rollback during its regularly scheduled meeting held Monday night…. …Police Chief Dale Kirkland provided the report of the departments activities for the period of May 1 – July 31, 2022. …At the conclusion of the meeting, Mayor Terry...
180 Day Moratorium on Selected Residential Rezoning in Southeast Bulloch | Full Bulloch Commission meeting recap
Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Rezoning has dominated the commissioners meeting over the past few months. The announcement of Aspen Aerogels and now Hyundai has amplified demand from developers for land in Southeast Bulloch County. To meet this demand the land has to be rezoned, from primarily agriculture farm land to allow for high density residential growth.
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners denied permit for proposed apartment complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners denied a permit for a proposed apartment complex that some caused controversy in the area. Those apartments would have added more than 200 units near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way in Richmond Hill. Commissioners denied the permit in...
2 Townhome developments approved|Full City Council meeting recap
Statesboro City Council met for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Growth is on the minds of both city and county leaders since the announcement of Aspen Aerogels and Hyundai building plants. The city is working to update their entire zoning ordinances. While waiting for this process...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Libraries To Host Digital Literacy Classes
The Ohoopee Regional Library system was awarded 44,000 to host a series of digital literacy classes in Toombs, Montgomery, Tattnall, and Jeff Davis counties over the next six months. The library system will begin classes in September in Hazlehurst and Glennville with plans to hold classes in October for the...
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
wtoc.com
Feed the Boro will give out their 1,000,000 meal for monthly food distribution
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families across our region continue to struggle to make ends meet. A group in Bulloch County has been distributing food once a month for more than a year. The parking lot of Statesboro High will be packed Saturday morning for the monthly food distribution. Organizers say...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer
Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
STC Graduates Honored for Associate of Science in Nursing Bridge
The ASN faculty of Southeastern Technical College (STC) proudly pinned graduates in the 2022 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) Bridge Option program in a ceremony held in the Toombs Auditorium on the Vidalia campus. The graduates were Rayne Binns and Amber Hood from Swainsboro, Jennifer Borders from Byron, Maeghan...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mr. David W. Deane, Vidalia
Mr. David W. Deane, age 75, of Vidalia, died Sunday, August 14, 2002, at his home after a brief illness. He was a native of Marion, Indiana and a 1965 graduate of Marion High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Valdosta State University. He worked in the field of nuclear energy for many years and also taught Computer Technology at Southeastern Technical Institute. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation and he enjoyed model trains, computers and flying drones. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kristen Flanagan; parents, John Deane and Margaret Bryner Deane; and brother, John Stephen Deane.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Auxiliary Gives Back to Children's Choir
The Lyons/Vidalia Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and women of the Moose and Vidalia/Lyons Moose Lodge presented checks Monday afternoon to Toombs County High School and Toombs County Middle School to help with the expenses of the Toombs County Children’s Choir. Under the direction of Rachel Davis and Matthew...
Johnson County implementing new security measures for football games
A recent shooting incident that took place at a Johnson County High School football game has the school district revisiting security and safety measures for future games.
douglasnow.com
Highsmith back in Jail for 20 days on contempt order
Jared Highsmith, the man arrested last month for allegedly placing two tracking devices under his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, is back in jail on a contempt order for allegedly violating a Temporary Restraining Order when the crime was said to have occurred. The Coffee County Sheriff's Office arrested Highsmith on July 8...
One way in, one way out: Pierce County resident complain how train will sit idle for hours
PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — There is only one way in to Oak Ridge trail and one way out. For years, residents in the area have complained about a train blocking the neighborhood for hours. Some expressed how they have to plan their commute or race to get home so they can beat the train.
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Statesboro PD warns of door-to-door scam targeting citizens
The Statesboro Police Department released the following information via Facebook on Tuesday, August 16:. We received some information that there is a man going door to door claiming to be a Lieutenant here at the Statesboro Police Department. He is telling people they owe money due to the fact that they are not complying with jury duty. He suggests that the money could be given directly to him and that he would handle the issue. THIS IS COMPLETELY FALSE.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Cook, Pamela Lynn – Vidalia – Harassing phone calls. Smith, Samontray R. – Vidalia – Giving false information/no insurance/suspended license, warrant served (Toombs Co.) Lennon, Frank – Vidalia – Possession of marijuana/possession of controlled substance x2. Snowball,...
69-Year-Old Richard Burroughs Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash On Georgia 21 North (Effingham County, GA)
At around 6:30 a.m. on August 15, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 21 north that resulted in a fatality. Honda was in front of a dump truck turning left into a [..]
