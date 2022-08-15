ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

180 Day Moratorium on Selected Residential Rezoning in Southeast Bulloch | Full Bulloch Commission meeting recap

Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Rezoning has dominated the commissioners meeting over the past few months. The announcement of Aspen Aerogels and now Hyundai has amplified demand from developers for land in Southeast Bulloch County. To meet this demand the land has to be rezoned, from primarily agriculture farm land to allow for high density residential growth.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Libraries To Host Digital Literacy Classes

The Ohoopee Regional Library system was awarded 44,000 to host a series of digital literacy classes in Toombs, Montgomery, Tattnall, and Jeff Davis counties over the next six months. The library system will begin classes in September in Hazlehurst and Glennville with plans to hold classes in October for the...
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Secret election data in Georgia collected by Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell obtained sensitive election information from servers and ballot tabulators in rural Georgia after the 2020 election, the AJC reports. The breach on Jan. 7, 2021 in Coffee County included data from voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to subpoenaed documents. Records show Atlanta tech company Sullivan Strickler billed Powell and her team $26,000 to access files that were meant to be secured from outsiders. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal inquiry into the matter, which is potentially a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Details: ajc.com.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

STC Graduates Honored for Associate of Science in Nursing Bridge

The ASN faculty of Southeastern Technical College (STC) proudly pinned graduates in the 2022 Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) Bridge Option program in a ceremony held in the Toombs Auditorium on the Vidalia campus. The graduates were Rayne Binns and Amber Hood from Swainsboro, Jennifer Borders from Byron, Maeghan...
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mr. David W. Deane, Vidalia

Mr. David W. Deane, age 75, of Vidalia, died Sunday, August 14, 2002, at his home after a brief illness. He was a native of Marion, Indiana and a 1965 graduate of Marion High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Valdosta State University. He worked in the field of nuclear energy for many years and also taught Computer Technology at Southeastern Technical Institute. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation and he enjoyed model trains, computers and flying drones. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kristen Flanagan; parents, John Deane and Margaret Bryner Deane; and brother, John Stephen Deane.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Auxiliary Gives Back to Children's Choir

The Lyons/Vidalia Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and women of the Moose and Vidalia/Lyons Moose Lodge presented checks Monday afternoon to Toombs County High School and Toombs County Middle School to help with the expenses of the Toombs County Children’s Choir. Under the direction of Rachel Davis and Matthew...
VIDALIA, GA
douglasnow.com

Highsmith back in Jail for 20 days on contempt order

Jared Highsmith, the man arrested last month for allegedly placing two tracking devices under his ex-girlfriend's vehicle, is back in jail on a contempt order for allegedly violating a Temporary Restraining Order when the crime was said to have occurred. The Coffee County Sheriff's Office arrested Highsmith on July 8...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro PD warns of door-to-door scam targeting citizens

The Statesboro Police Department released the following information via Facebook on Tuesday, August 16:. We received some information that there is a man going door to door claiming to be a Lieutenant here at the Statesboro Police Department. He is telling people they owe money due to the fact that they are not complying with jury duty. He suggests that the money could be given directly to him and that he would handle the issue. THIS IS COMPLETELY FALSE.
STATESBORO, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Area Police Blotter

Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Cook, Pamela Lynn – Vidalia – Harassing phone calls. Smith, Samontray R. – Vidalia – Giving false information/no insurance/suspended license, warrant served (Toombs Co.) Lennon, Frank – Vidalia – Possession of marijuana/possession of controlled substance x2. Snowball,...
VIDALIA, GA

