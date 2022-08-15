Mr. David W. Deane, age 75, of Vidalia, died Sunday, August 14, 2002, at his home after a brief illness. He was a native of Marion, Indiana and a 1965 graduate of Marion High School, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Valdosta State University. He worked in the field of nuclear energy for many years and also taught Computer Technology at Southeastern Technical Institute. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Annunciation and he enjoyed model trains, computers and flying drones. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kristen Flanagan; parents, John Deane and Margaret Bryner Deane; and brother, John Stephen Deane.

