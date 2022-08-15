UVALDE, Texas - A gun safety group is putting pressure on the same gun shop where the gunman purchased his assault rifle before his rampage at a Uvalde elementary school. Tina Quintanilla-Taylor said the group, Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety, has over 1,600 signatures, including an agreement from Dr. Hal Harell, superintendent of Uvalde Consolidated School District, to sign the petition. The group hopes that this will get Oasis Outback in Uvalde to stop selling AR-15s, the same weapon used by the gunman on May 24 during the mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary school.

UVALDE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO