All the ways I used to be the perfect parent—before I actually had kids
I always wanted to reside in the category of “perfect parents”. In my head, I imagined how I would be as a mom for quite some time. From pregnancy all the way up until my child was born, I thought everything would go my way. I would labor...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
People
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
Couple Postpones Wedding After Daughter's Premature Birth — But NICU Nurse Says 'Get Married Here'
A Connecticut couple wed in a special ceremony held at the same NICU where their daughter was treated for more than three months. Jason Barnwell, 36, Grier Stanley Barnwell, 37, of New London, said were forced to postpone their 2022 wedding twice, partly due to the premature birth of their daughter Drue, according to NBC Connecticut and Today.
Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol
The devastated family of a little girl who died after being admitted to hospital with the flu are demanding answers, as authorities reveal the case will be investigated. Rozella Spadafora was taken to Canberra Hospital emergency department by her mother Katrina on July 4 this year - her fifth birthday.
I gave birth to my baby in the same room where I had a stillbirth. This is what I want Chrissy Teigen to know about birth after loss.
The author shares what it's like to give birth after a stillbirth, following the news that Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again after losing Jack in 2020.
I lost my baby at 9 months pregnant & stayed with him six days after he died – I even introduced him to his grandparents
A MUM has told of her heartbreak after she lost her baby when she was nine months pregnant just days before her due date. Ceri Amphlette, 36, had been two days into her maternity leave when she began to experience cramping but never imagined what was to come. Up until...
Sister-in-Law Blasted for Jealousy Over 'Flawless' New Mom Days After Birth
"Can't you be happy for her?" said one commenter in response to the viral Mumsnet post.
New Kitten Mom Documents First Night With Babies And It's The Cutest Thing
Bringing home a new pet is such a roller coaster ride: there's joy, stress, worry, relief, and so many unexpected moments throughout the process. The first night can be especially daunting, too, but keeping your new bestie comfortable during the adjustment is the most important thing. Now imagine taking this on, times 2!
My baby ended up with a skull fracture as I changed her nappy – don’t make my mistake
A MUM is warning other parents after her baby ended up with a fractured skull while changing her nappy. The anonymous mum said she was “in shock” after the horrific event, with scans showing a huge split in the baby’s head. She shared her story with TinyHeartsEducation...
Couple in 'Complete Shock' Over Pregnancy with Quadruplets: 'There's No Words' for the 'Sibling Love'
A Texas couple expecting to have their fourth — and final — child this summer instead welcomed four new babies into their family. Gaby Hagler, 39, told Good Morning America that she and her husband Patrick, 50, first found out they were expecting quadruplets when she went for a 12-week ultrasound.
Woman shares the photo that revealed her mother's secret baby...and set her off on a 'bittersweet voyage of discovery'
The photograph was faded, a little yellowed, but still clear enough to send shivers down my spine. I squinted harder. Was it really showing the evidence of a secret my mother had kept for more than 60 years?. It was the Christmas after she died, aged 82, and I was...
Emotional Abandonment And How It Affects Relationships
Emotional neglect is amongst the top underrated reasons why relationships and homes fall apart. We tend to think that just because we are physically present, it fills the emotional gap too, when In reality, it doesn't.
My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed
Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
You Can Expect to Be Happy in Your 50s and 60s
Becoming happier after midlife is a pattern that shows up in human brain scans as well as research with primates. One study found that people who focus on family have poorer functioning as they age than those who value friendship highly. Staying engaged with cultural, social, and physical activities is...
Partner Backed for Snapping at Boyfriend Over Wanting Alone Time on Day Off
"The fact you have asked him to give you space and he won't respect that boundary puts him in the wrong here," one commenter said.
Help! My Niece’s Elopement Plan Is About to Tear Our Family Apart.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I have two nieces, “Sara” and “Sally.” Sally was very sick as a child and her parents naturally focused on her the most. The problem was even when she got better, the dynamic never changed. Sara was always the afterthought in her family. I tried to make up for it when Sara was a child and spend more time with her, but it was never quite enough. Sara has been in low-contact with her parents and sister since college. Sara got a scholarship but had to take out loans; her parents paid for Sally to go to a private university. Their logic was Sally needed more help because her early sickness hampered her education in ways Sara never had to suffer. Sara has confided in me that she is engaged but plans to elope without informing her parents or sister. She wants me to be there.
What It Means to Teach People How to Treat You
You teach people how to treat you by setting clear boundaries, defining your expectations, expressing emotions empathetically, and exiting situations you find unacceptable. Teaching people how you want to be treated starts with yourself. You may need to first define what works and doesn’t work for you. Then, you can be transparent with others.
