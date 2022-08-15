ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Daily Mail

Heartbroken mother demands answers after her little girl died in hospital of the flu when nurses 'didn't take them seriously' for hours - and only offered her Panadol

The devastated family of a little girl who died after being admitted to hospital with the flu are demanding answers, as authorities reveal the case will be investigated. Rozella Spadafora was taken to Canberra Hospital emergency department by her mother Katrina on July 4 this year - her fifth birthday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
pethelpful.com

New Kitten Mom Documents First Night With Babies And It's The Cutest Thing

Bringing home a new pet is such a roller coaster ride: there's joy, stress, worry, relief, and so many unexpected moments throughout the process. The first night can be especially daunting, too, but keeping your new bestie comfortable during the adjustment is the most important thing. Now imagine taking this on, times 2!
The Independent

My daughter went for a routine chiropractor appointment. Now she’s paralysed

Darlene Jensen was texting with her 28-year-old daughter, Caitlin, on an uneventful Thursday morning in June as the recent college graduate headed in for a routine neck adjustment at a chiropractor appointment she’d nearly cancelled.Caitlin read her mother’s last text at 9am. Twenty one minutes later, Ms Jensen got a call: her daughter was having a reaction to the treatment, the chiropractor said.She’s been unable to respond to her mother’s texts ever since – or walk, talk, eat or breathe properly on her own.In a rare but very real tragedy, Caitlin’s neck adjustment appointment resulted in vertebral artery dissection, which...
psychologytoday.com

You Can Expect to Be Happy in Your 50s and 60s

Becoming happier after midlife is a pattern that shows up in human brain scans as well as research with primates. One study found that people who focus on family have poorer functioning as they age than those who value friendship highly. Staying engaged with cultural, social, and physical activities is...
Slate

Help! My Niece’s Elopement Plan Is About to Tear Our Family Apart.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I have two nieces, “Sara” and “Sally.” Sally was very sick as a child and her parents naturally focused on her the most. The problem was even when she got better, the dynamic never changed. Sara was always the afterthought in her family. I tried to make up for it when Sara was a child and spend more time with her, but it was never quite enough. Sara has been in low-contact with her parents and sister since college. Sara got a scholarship but had to take out loans; her parents paid for Sally to go to a private university. Their logic was Sally needed more help because her early sickness hampered her education in ways Sara never had to suffer. Sara has confided in me that she is engaged but plans to elope without informing her parents or sister. She wants me to be there.
Psych Centra

What It Means to Teach People How to Treat You

You teach people how to treat you by setting clear boundaries, defining your expectations, expressing emotions empathetically, and exiting situations you find unacceptable. Teaching people how you want to be treated starts with yourself. You may need to first define what works and doesn’t work for you. Then, you can be transparent with others.
