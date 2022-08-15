Read full article on original website
NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Police are actively searching for a “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s...
WCAX
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery.
WCAX
Vermont State Police offer active shooter trainings
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Would you know how to stay safe and help those around you in an active shooter situation? The Vermont State Police initiative, SurviVermont, is aimed at helping people learn basic emergency preparedness skills. They’ve been hosting them in counties across the state and on Thursday the...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Charleston
CHARLESTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Charleston early this morning. The crash took place at the intersection of VT Route 105, and Center School Road, at around 5:50 a.m. According to the report, Dillon Carpenter, 28, of Charleston, was traveling east on Vermont Route 105, when...
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence.
WCAX
Green Mountain Power is trying to change the way it provides power to Vermonters
Four years after the prison murder of notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, a Vt. man is among those facing charges. Grant provides $1.1M to New Hampshire and Vermont farmers for eco-friendly packaging. Four Vermont and one New Hampshire dairy farmer are getting money to...
WCAX
Vermont mobile home parks having a moment
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Would-be homebuyers priced out of Vermont’s red hot real estate market are now taking a fresh look at mobile homes instead. And lots at popular mobile home parks are coveted prizes. Anne Wallace Allen digs into people looking at these digs for Seven Days. She...
WCAX
Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights
A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington's affordable housing? Affordable housing advocates are encouraging Burlington landlords to take advantage of an incentive...
WCAX
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at a St. Albans cemetery. Now families are left picking up the pieces and bearing the bill. Thirty-eight headstones were damaged or knocked over at the Holy Cross Cemetery, which is owned by the Diocese of...
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
mynbc5.com
Vermont restaurants are being hit hard by the labor shortage
Vt. — Restaurants new and old are all on the hunt to find adequate staff for their businesses, which has proved to be difficult given the state’s labor shortage. “We’re hoping not to shorten up any hours or tighten up our takeouts,” said Bobby Seaman, the general manager of Folino’s Pizza in Williston.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Fair returns to Rutland for 176th year
RUTLAND, Vt. — The Vermont State Fair is returning to Rutland for the 176th time, running through Saturday. “We've tried to balance ourselves between truly being an agricultural organization, truly being an agricultural-based entity. But also offering the rides, the games and all of those things that people are looking for,” said Robert Congdon, Vermont State Fair president.
WCAX
GMP says microgrid battery storage strategy paying off
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Green Mountain Power says it’s changing the traditional electric grid to focus on storing and spending energy through batteries across the state. The programs are centered around using Tesla Powerwall batteries in peoples’ homes and large microgrids to pull energy on peak days and create weather-resilient communities. The goal is to buy less dirty energy from the regional grid and combat climate change.
WCAX
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Fair is open once again in Rutland. The 176th annual event kicked off Tuesday, and the fairgrounds are busy. Wednesday is Children’s Day, so anyone 12 and under gets in for free. But visitors we spoke with say you don’t need to be under 12 to have fun at the fair.
WMUR.com
Man acquitted in New Hampshire crash that killed 7 appears before immigration judge
CONCORD, N.H. — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly afterhe was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26,...
WCAX
Scott, Siegel offer contrasting views on spike in violence
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a shortage of police, Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday released a new action plan to address public safety concerns across Vermont. Now, his Democratic challenger says his plan is addressing the symptoms rather than the root causes.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways in Vermont (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Vermont is known for its natural beauty, mountains, and forests. Rivers cut through the countryside and small towns pop up alongside the road throughout the state. Many visitors are attracted by skiing and scenic hiking destinations, making it a great destination for a private couple’s retreat. In Vermont, you...
FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks
Their goal was to find a plane that crashed back in 1944 at the height of World War 2. It took this group of adventurers two years to locate the wreckage, but back in 2021 they pushed through the brush and the hills of Blue Ridge Mountain and finally came upon the site. The remains of the plane are still there.
