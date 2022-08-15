Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Woman, 43, died in Monroe fire
A 43-year-old Effort woman died in a fire Wednesday morning, according to Monroe County Coroner Tom Yanac. The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. at a house in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. Firefighters were on scene from West End, Polk, Blue Ridge, Kunkletown, Jackson,...
Times News
West End news for Aug. 17, 2022
Zion Lutheran, Brodheadsville, is again offering a free community drive-in dinner today, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal is to be chicken salad, pasta salad, pickle, watermelon, dessert and a snack. Summer concert. Tonight’s evening summer concert at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market, hosted by the Sherman Theater, will...
Times News
Pickup crosses road in W. Penn crash
One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle crash in West Penn township. The incidents occurred just after 9 p.m. as the victim was traveling north on Route 309 atop the Blue Mountain. He apparently crossed over the roadway in his pickup truck at the Lehigh-Schuylkill County line, striking several southbound vehicles. He continued along the berm with the truck rolling coming to rest on its wheels. Other injuries were not reported. West Penn township police are investigating the incident. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Fire in Shamokin Township shuts down Route 61
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has shut down both directions of Route 61 near Shamokin. Crews were called to the blaze just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was initially reported as a controlled burn that got out of hand. Fire crews from several counties have been sent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials blame project on damaged roads
LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials in Carbon County want PennDOT to pay for damages they say are happening on local roads and bridges due to a major projects in the area. PennDOT crews have been working on Route 443 in Carbon County since January of last year. A Carbon County Commissioner brought Eyewitness News […]
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following cases:. • Troopers said Brenda Samuels, 61, of Lehighton, is facing driving under the influence and related charges following an incident on June 20 at 1:53 p.m. Troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder in the 1300 block of Blue Mountain Drive, in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. It was discovered that Samuels, the driver, was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-80
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a report of a tractor-trailer overturned causing a portion of Interstate 80 to close. According to PennDOT, both lanes on I-80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer. Westbound traffic is being detoured off exit 212B […]
Times News
One dead in Chestnuthill Twp. fire
State police in Hazleton said one person has died as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Effort, Chestnuthill Township. The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Police said one person died inside the home. According to reports...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fatal fire in home north of Lehigh Valley, police say
A person was found dead Wednesday morning after police and firefighters responded to a fire in a home in Monroe County, authorities say. The fire was first reported at 7:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hill Road in Chestnuthill Township, a county emergency dispatch supervisor confirmed. There was an...
Starting fresh with the Sans Souci Parkway
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Sans Souci Parkway could soon see road work once again. PennDOT unveiled early plans to reconstruct a four-mile stretch in Hanover Township beginning in 2025. Residents, wondering how it could impact their commutes. "I was assuming that it was a major construction project, and...
Funeral held for wood-chipper accident victim as emergency responders recover from horrific scene
A deadly wood-chipper accident that claimed the life of a Lehigh County teen is still under investigation, as emergency personnel emotionally recover from responding to the gruesome scene. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was going to be a senior at Lehigh Career & Technical Institute, entering his fourth year of automechanics. His...
One confirmed dead in Monroe County fire
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation continues into a deadly house fire that broke out Wednesday morning in the Poconos. Officials confirm one person died in the house fire on Hill Road, three others were inside at the time but were able to escape. Pennsylvania State Police said Lisandra Ortiz, a 44-year-old female […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Carbon County court
A Carbon County man, currently serving a prison term on a drug-related charge, entered a guilty plea to another drug count on Monday in the county court and was sentenced to a prison term. He was one of seven defendants in pending criminal cases to enter a guilty plea before Judge Steven R. Serfass.
Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Mieczyslaw Klecha to Crazy Trout LLC, Richboro, 100.83 acres, parcel No. 54H-12-A14, $750,000. Nevin Earl Remaley Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Damian Richards, 2412 Mahoning Drive W., Lehighton, property on North side of Township Route 719, aka Forrest Street, $380,000. Bonnie S. Lassen to Michael T. Carroll, 324 Vine St.,...
Times News
Schuylkill cleanup planned for September
Commissioners are gearing up for the county’s annual fall cleanup in September. The cleanup will take place from Sept. 6 through Sept. 17 among 16 sites: the Tamaqua Transfer Station, the CES landfill in Hegins, New Ringgold, Pottsville, Minersville, Girardville, North Manheim Township, Schuylkill Haven, Wayne Township, Porter Township, Pine Grove Township, Ringtown, Mahanoy City, Branch Township, East Union Township and Tremont.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Thorpe looks at septic change near lake
Jim Thorpe Borough Council narrowly authorized its solicitor Thursday night to draft proposed changes to a zoning amendment that would allow a property owner to install an on-lot septic system for his land near Mauch Chunk Lake. The borough currently requires all properties within a half-mile of the lake to...
Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
Times News
Police: Woman threw items at cars
A 35-year-old Allentown woman was cited by state police at the Stroudsburg barracks with criminal mischief after an incident at 1:13 p.m. July 23 on Route 33 in Hamilton Township. Police said she intentionally threw unidentified items from a vehicle and struck a 2018 Honda Civic and a 2017 Chevrolet...
Lancaster Farming
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
Comments / 0