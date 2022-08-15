Read full article on original website
Best Maine Lobster Rolls with a Side of Western Massachusetts Cannabis
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's halfway through August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes,...
933thewolf.com
Win a Family 4-Pack of Tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair!
Fill out the form below for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Hopkinton State Fair – a Labor Day Weekend tradition, running September 1st – 5th. Hopkinton State fair has been a Labor Day weekend tradition in New Hampshire for over 100 years. The fair has a huge midway, tons, of great fair food, agricultural events, Charmingfare Farm petting zoo for the kids, dock dogs, AXE women from Maine, and tons of more stuff to do.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
WMUR.com
Where can you get the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Lots of Granite State farms raise really tasty corn, so we wanted to ask: Where do you go to get the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire?. Let us know...
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Distribution update: A dog beer named Tail Chaser Brew launches across Minnesota + news from Howdy, Legion, Eppig and more
With exactly one zillion breweries operating across America, distribution news is always a steady constant in the CBB mailbox. Every week, we get virtual piles of announcements on new alliances, upcoming state expansions and even reductions from breweries growing and shrinking their distribution footprints. Here is some of that wholesaler news. Enjoy! If you have distribution news, send it to [email protected].
nerej.com
Brady Sullivan Properties sells the Indian Head Bank building in downtown Nashua property for $1.6 million
Nashua, NH Brady Sullivan Properties sold one of downtown’s most recognized landmark properties. Commonly referred to as the Indian Head Bank building, 146-150 Main St. consists of over 18,000 s/f and features period architecture, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows, as well as a dedicated parking lot on site. Vacant at the time of the sale, the buyers – Massachusetts-based developers Giancarlo Tiberi and Greg Donovan of Core Development – intend to capitalize on the opportunities ahead in downtown.
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America
BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
mynbc5.com
Small part of New Hampshire now in extreme drought, latest US Drought Monitor report shows
For the first time since December 2020, a portion of New Hampshire is considered to be experiencing an extreme drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The report, published Thursday, shows that 1.53% of the state — a strip along the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border — is...
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Paws in the Pool, Polar Caves, Concord Arts, N.H. Jazz
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song from Tuesday, August 16 through...
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the most super commuters in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
wabi.tv
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
‘Dream come true’: Local chef wows national audience after taking down top Food Network host
BOSTON — A local chef is gaining fans across America after he defeated a top Food Network host in a recent cooking competition. Chef Lambert Givens, of Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar on Dorchester Street in Boston, emerged victorious on an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay.”. Givens put...
