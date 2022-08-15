Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Durant opens first new elementary school since 1968
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – Three years of planning is finally coming to fruition for the Durant Independent School District. George Washington Elementary School is now complete and ready for the next wave of elementary schoolers. “It’s a 97,000 square foot facility," said Superintendent Duane Merideth. "It is the first...
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
KTEN.com
Sherman students begin new academic year
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Wednesday marked the first day of school for the Sherman Bearcats. Dr. Tyson Bennett is entering his 17th year with the Sherman Independent School District, but this will be his first as the superintendent. “It's just like a big reunion,” he said. “It’s just exciting...
KXII.com
Mannsville Public School to close temporarily for Covid-19 cases
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Johnston County school is temporarily closing for a week. In a Facebook post, Superintendent Brandi Price-Kelty announced that Mannsville Public School will be closing the week of August 15 due to an increasingly high number of positive Covid tests for both students and staff. The...
KTEN.com
Youth Connect Club growing in Ada
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Youth Connect Club, a unique non-profit outreach program for the youth in Ada, has humble beginnings since it was launched in 2019. Founder Sher-Mon Clement, credits his ties to Ada as a young teenager and the Chickasaw Nation for coming up with the idea for the Youth Connect Club.
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
Chickasaw Turnpike finishes transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling
The Chickasaw Turnpike has completed its transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
KXII.com
Tishomingo moves to stage four for water conservation
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The City of Tishomingo has entered stage four for water conservation. The city passed Ordinance No. 2022-05 during Monday night’s city council meeting. According to the city, stage four is triggered when the daily water usage reaches ninety-six percent or more of plant capacity for...
KTEN.com
Four-year-old found living with deceased mother
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A four-year-old girl was found in a Pontotoc County home after her mother had been dead for as long as two days. A neighbor called for help after noticing the girl sitting by herself on the front steps of the residence along County Road 3557 just south of Ada early Friday morning.
KWTX
Fugitive broke into home through doggy door, Oklahoma woman says
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A fugitive out of Grayson County was arrested Wednesday morning after an overnight manhunt in Marshall County. Bobbi Weeks said her husband Lance saw a man with dark hair walking in front of their porch Wednesday morning. He went inside and called 911. “The cops...
KXII.com
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
madillrecord.net
Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive
A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
KTEN.com
Durant police search for drive-by gunman
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting. Friday morning's incident followed an argument at a home on Mississippi Street. Detective Brandon Mitchell said the suspect drove away... then returned a short time later. "We had an individual who was Dumpster-diving in...
KTEN.com
A busy weekend for Love County firefighters
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Fire departments throughout Love County had a busy weekend of calls. Departments tallied responses to an illegal burn pile, five grass fires and four accidents between Thursday and Sunday. One of the bigger fires happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 3 in Thackerville....
KTEN.com
Camping to cost more at Chickasaw National Recreation Area
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — It's soon going to cost more to go camping at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area. The recently-announced price hike will take effect at the beginning of October. campsites with water and electric hook-ups will increase from $22 to $30 per night. primitive campsites will increase...
KTEN.com
Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested
ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
KTEN.com
Hardware store coming to former Denison grocery site
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — An Ace Hardware and convenience store are now under construction at site of the former Kroger supermarket in the 800 block of West Crawford Street in Denison. The city has been actively been recruiting a hardware store for some time. Discussion of this multimillion-dollar project...
KXII.com
Denison man sentenced to probation for animal cruelty
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man will spend 4 years on probation for reportedly beating a dog to death nearly two years ago. On October of 2020, Denison Police said Tyson Tucker, of Denison, beat a dog to death after it used the restroom on the floor in a home on the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.
KTEN.com
Bonham expected to reduce property tax rate
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- The Bonham City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the city's budget and a new, lower property tax rate for the upcoming year. "Because of all the growth we are seeing in our region, we are anticipating a nine cent drop in our current tax rate," said City Manager Sean Pate. "We are at 65 cents; we are proposing 56 cents, which is significant."
