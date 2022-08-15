ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

suncoastnews.com

Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park

DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns

The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
LAKELAND, FL
floridaescape.com

The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida

If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Custom chopper on display at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new motorcycle built by the Orange County Choppers Road House owner inside of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. The unique chopper, designed by Paul Teutul Sr., will be on display in the airport's baggage claim section. It shows images of iconic places around the St. Pete and Clearwater area, OCC Road House said in a news release on Tuesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video

This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
TAMPA, FL
who13.com

‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pasco County on Tuesday to discuss teacher recruitment efforts. But while in New Port Richey, DeSantis spoke about Florida’s new curriculum and efforts to keep certain ideology out of the state’s schools and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing

TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Giant African land snails show up in Pasco County

Giant African land snails were found in a small area of Pasco County in June 2022. A citizen found several unfamiliar snails and sent a photo to the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office in Pasco County for identification. That led to the positive identification of the invasive pest – the...
PASCO COUNTY, FL

