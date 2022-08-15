Read full article on original website
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
Beach Beacon
Forward Pinellas boss: Data doesn’t show E-bikes as Pinellas Trail problem
CLEARWATER — More than 2 million people share the 67-mile Pinellas Trail each year, and it’s not unusual to get some complaints from those who use it. However, the rising popularity of E-bicycles has resulted in an increase in grievances. Paul Cozzie, Parks & Conservation Resources director, presented...
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
Lakeland commissioners approve Medulla Road development despite major environmental concerns
The landowner English Creek LLC has received the city’s approval to build a housing development off Medulla Road. Lakeland commissioners voted 5-2 on Monday to change the Planned Unit Development for Tract E of Morgan Creek to allow for the construction of five single-family homes on roughly 35 acres in Southwest Lakeland. These five houses will become part of a larger development with 29 homes on an adjacent 10 acres already approved by Polk County.
floridaescape.com
The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida
If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents if aerial gondolas should be considered to reduce traffic
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - "Hey Tampa Bay! Want a fast and fun way to get to Clearwater Beach?" It’s the question posed in a colorful video from people looking to bring more mass transit to the Tampa Bay Region. "We want people to tell us what they think about...
Custom chopper on display at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new motorcycle built by the Orange County Choppers Road House owner inside of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. The unique chopper, designed by Paul Teutul Sr., will be on display in the airport's baggage claim section. It shows images of iconic places around the St. Pete and Clearwater area, OCC Road House said in a news release on Tuesday.
Moffitt Cancer Center announces major expansion in Hillsborough County
Moffitt Cancer Center announced its plan for a 9-acre expansion in Hillsborough County Wednesday. Moffit said the new expansion would make cancer care accessible to thousands more patients.
995qyk.com
Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video
This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
Pasco County school board referendum looks to raise taxes for teacher pay raises
Florida Primary Election Day is nearly here and there's a proposal on Pasco County ballots that may be unknown to some voters.
iontb.com
Six week closure planned on Keene Road in Clearwater for railroad crossing replacement
Keene Road will be closed for approximately six weeks from Sunset Point Road to Drew Street in Clearwater. The project is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. on Aug. 26 and conclude by early October. CSX is replacing and repairing the railroad crossing on Keene Road. Through traffic will be...
Train and pickup truck collide in Pasco County
One person was injured Wednesday afternoon when a train and a pickup truck collided in Pasco County.
New traffic patterns coming to Big Bend Road
New traffic patterns are coming to Big Bend Road in Riverview and Apollo Beach as part of the $81.7 million I-75 interchange improvement project.
2 major roads to close overnight in St. Pete
If you're an overnight driver, watch out: Two major roads will be closed in St. Petersburg.
who13.com
‘Florida is the place where woke goes to die,’ DeSantis says
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Pasco County on Tuesday to discuss teacher recruitment efforts. But while in New Port Richey, DeSantis spoke about Florida’s new curriculum and efforts to keep certain ideology out of the state’s schools and pushed back on medical board efforts to include gender dysphoria care for minors.
fox13news.com
Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing
TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
fox35orlando.com
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
10NEWS
Clearwater Beach waterspout becomes brief landspout, camera shows
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The 10 Tampa Bay weather camera in Clearwater Beach captured a waterspout that came ashore as a brief landspout Wednesday morning. With rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected to roll through the area today, it's not completely out of the question that another waterspout or two could develop.
The Laker/Lutz News
Giant African land snails show up in Pasco County
Giant African land snails were found in a small area of Pasco County in June 2022. A citizen found several unfamiliar snails and sent a photo to the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Office in Pasco County for identification. That led to the positive identification of the invasive pest – the...
