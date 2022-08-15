Directors to discuss Parkade, charter revisions Tuesday

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors will meet Tuesday night to discuss the Redevelopment Agency recommendation to hire a new developer for the Broad Street Parkade site and the Charter Revision Commission final report.

WHAT: The Board of Directors will hold a special meeting to discuss recommendations for the development of the Parkade property and revisions to the Town Charter.

WHEN: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lincoln Center Hearing Room, 41 Center St. The meeting also is viewable on Cox Channel 16, or online through the town Facebook page or at:

http://www.channel16.org/