Mohave County, AZ

Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise

GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
Victims of head-on crash identified￼

KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
Officials warn 'rainbow fentanyl' coming from southern border, could be mistaken for candy or chalk by kids

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) officials are warning that "rainbow fentanyl" is spreading in Oregon and Idaho and throughout the West Coast. The director of the DEA's Oregon-Idaho high-intensity drug trafficking area Chris Gibson joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to bring attention to the most recent effort to spread fentanyl throughout the U.S.
One killed in BHC rollover￼

BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
LHC woman killed in crash￼

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
Saturday storm hits Kingman hard

KINGMAN – Mother Nature came into town after having too many drinks at the local dive and let the kids (30,000-plus residents of the area) have it. We took our licks and licked our wounds. Our wounds being downed trees, lightning strikes, shingles blown off of roofs, scared pets...
First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
COVID-19 counts show some improvement in Arizona, but deaths rise

COVID-19 cases appear to be on a slow decline nationwide and Arizona’s case counts are down this week, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 12,244 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest count in 12 weeks. Medical experts say actual caseloads are likely much higher because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
Missing man’s body found

YUCCA – Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a missing Yucca man. The search for Carlos Pena, 84, began on August 2 after he was last seen near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. The sheriff’s office reported that Pena enjoyed walking and Search and rescue...
