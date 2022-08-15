Read full article on original website
Related
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
2 killed, 5 injured when plane crashes into Lake Powell near Arizona-Utah border
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
12news.com
Arizona firefighters find clue to eight-year missing person case out of Boise
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of 36-year-old missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford is now 44 years old, but...
His backpack was found in the Grand Canyon last month, but David Alford hasn't been seen since 2014
GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz. — Arizona firefighters battling a wildfire found a significant discovery in the case of a man who has been missing for almost a decade. David Alford was last seen in 2014 in Idaho, but just a few weeks ago, his backpack was found in a remote spot along the north rim of the Grand Canyon.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Victims of head-on crash identified￼
KINGMAN – Authorities have identified the two Mohave County residents killed in a wrong-way, head-on collision about 17 miles south of Kingman. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 was reported just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. DPS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials warn 'rainbow fentanyl' coming from southern border, could be mistaken for candy or chalk by kids
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) officials are warning that "rainbow fentanyl" is spreading in Oregon and Idaho and throughout the West Coast. The director of the DEA's Oregon-Idaho high-intensity drug trafficking area Chris Gibson joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to bring attention to the most recent effort to spread fentanyl throughout the U.S.
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking volunteers to help on their Rehab Unit.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department is seeking for volunteers to help on our Rehab Unit. The Rehab Unit is a vital service providing firefighters relief with drinks, shade and cooling items during major incidents. If you are interested, please call Michelle...
thestandardnewspaper.online
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC woman killed in crash￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City woman was fatally injured in a single vehicle traffic accident early Saturday, August 13. Lake Havasu City police responded to the incident at 4:00 a.m. “It was determined that a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard South...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings covered the Valley during Sunday night storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Saturday storm hits Kingman hard
KINGMAN – Mother Nature came into town after having too many drinks at the local dive and let the kids (30,000-plus residents of the area) have it. We took our licks and licked our wounds. Our wounds being downed trees, lightning strikes, shingles blown off of roofs, scared pets...
ksl.com
Monsoon's mark: Grand Canyon lifts water measure; Utah rain totals are going up
SALT LAKE CITY — Grand Canyon National Park officials announced Monday that they are lifting mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim because water storage has finally returned to "acceptable" levels, as a result of rain over the past few weeks. It's the recent example of benefits from...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution. While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of...
kjzz.org
COVID-19 counts show some improvement in Arizona, but deaths rise
COVID-19 cases appear to be on a slow decline nationwide and Arizona’s case counts are down this week, too. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 12,244 cases in its weekly update Wednesday — the lowest count in 12 weeks. Medical experts say actual caseloads are likely much higher because many at-home tests go unreported. But other metrics also suggest Arizona's outbreak is improving.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Missing man’s body found
YUCCA – Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a missing Yucca man. The search for Carlos Pena, 84, began on August 2 after he was last seen near Frontage Road and Shep Lane. The sheriff’s office reported that Pena enjoyed walking and Search and rescue...
Fox News
779K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0