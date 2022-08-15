Read full article on original website
Girl critical after hit-and-run crash near Sarasota County school
OSPREY, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl’s bike was left in the middle of a Sarasota County roadway after she was hit by a driver who then took off, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The girl was in critical condition after the crash Tuesday, as troopers searched...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Suspect In Two Winter Haven Circle K Armed Robberies
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies which occurred less than two months apart, at the same Circle K store; it’s believed that the same suspect committed both. These crimes happened at the Circle K store at 1108
Bradenton couple dies in fiery food truck crash
Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were the victims of a fiery I-75 food truck crash that happened Tuesday morning.
Polk sheriff’s deputy hit by car in North Lakeland
A Polk County sheriff’s deputy was hit by a car near Combee and Old Combee roads in North Lakeland late Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Katie Reese, 24, remained in the hospital Monday morning for 24-hour observation but appeared to have no serious injuries. Reese was conducting...
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
Polk County Sheriff Seeking Two Suspects That Burglarized A Mini Storage Lakeland Location
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at the First Choice Mini Storage at 8315 SR 33 in Lakeland. According to deputies, the crime occurred on Tuesday, August 16th between 4:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m.
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
Burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An alley fire in St. Pete revealed a burned body early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning, fire crews responded to the alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue. After it was extinguished, the body was discovered. Police are investigating and the exact cause of death...
Jeep rear-ends Hillsborough County school bus Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A trip home on a school bus Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County came to an abrupt stop for some students following a crash. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at around 4:15 p.m. involving a school bus rear-ended by a Jeep, according to the agency.
Largo man arrested for setting mobile home on fire after eviction, police say
LARGO, Fla. - In Largo, police said they've arrested a man who lit a mobile home on fire after being evicted. They said it happened Tuesday around 2:33 a.m. at Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park off 142nd Avenue North. Firefighters respond and investigators later determined it was arson. Later that...
Deputies locate missing 84-year-old New Port Richey man
UPDATE: New Port Richey Police has located Allan Ekberg in Hillsborough County and he is safe. PASCO COUNTY, FLA- New Port Richey Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from New Port Richey. A Silver Alert has been issued for Allan Ekberg, last seen in the area of the...
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
A traffic stop on Hwy 71 near Mena led to the arrest of Chad Goutierez, 29 of Metairie, LA on charges of Public Intoxication, Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Larry Joseph, 44 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Probation Violation Warrant. Deputies...
8 men, including deputy, charged with human trafficking in St. Pete sting: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — At least eight men were arrested on human trafficking charges in St. Petersburg thanks to an undercover operation over the weekend, according to police. Arrest documents said that St. Petersburg Police’s Regional Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force began investigating adults who were using the internet to solicit sex with […]
VIDEOS: Waterspouts spotted in Pasco and Pinellas counties Wednesday
Waterspouts came ashore in Pasco County near New Port Richey and N. Redington Beach Wednesday afternoon, but no damage was reported from the waterspouts.
Florida woman arrested for calling 911 over 12,000 times in one year
A woman in Florida was arrested after making 12,512 phone calls to the St. Petersburg Police department just this year. According to a court document, the woman identified as Carla Jefferson, age 51, "harasses, belittles, swears, and argues with" whoever picks up her incessant calls to the non-emergency lines of the St. Petersburg Police department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deadly crash closes southbound I-75 north of downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, north of downtown Tampa. According to troopers, the driver of an SUV lost control for "unknown reasons" and collided with a flatbed tractor along the inside lanes of the highway. The impact redirected both vehicles to the right side of I-75.
Man shot at apartment complex in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was shot Monday afternoon. A man in his 20s was shot around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex on Texas Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said they know who the shooter is...
Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say
ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
Deputies arrest husband for murder of Dover woman; 3rd charged in connection to double murder plot
DOVER, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a third suspect in connection to a double murder case that began in Dover back in July. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested 28-year-old Cornelio Negrete Jr. in the death of his wife, 23-year-old Erica Negrete Aviles, on July 18. Investigators said Negrete Jr....
Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake
For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
