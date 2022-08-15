ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Country Club, FL
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
fox13news.com

Burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An alley fire in St. Pete revealed a burned body early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning, fire crews responded to the alley behind the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue. After it was extinguished, the body was discovered. Police are investigating and the exact cause of death...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Grady Judd
pasconewsonline.com

Deputies locate missing 84-year-old New Port Richey man

UPDATE: New Port Richey Police has located Allan Ekberg in Hillsborough County and he is safe. PASCO COUNTY, FLA- New Port Richey Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man from New Port Richey. A Silver Alert has been issued for Allan Ekberg, last seen in the area of the...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

A traffic stop on Hwy 71 near Mena led to the arrest of Chad Goutierez, 29 of Metairie, LA on charges of Public Intoxication, Driving on a Suspended Driver’s License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Larry Joseph, 44 of Mena was arrested on a Felony Probation Violation Warrant. Deputies...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Florida woman arrested for calling 911 over 12,000 times in one year

A woman in Florida was arrested after making 12,512 phone calls to the St. Petersburg Police department just this year. According to a court document, the woman identified as Carla Jefferson, age 51, "harasses, belittles, swears, and argues with" whoever picks up her incessant calls to the non-emergency lines of the St. Petersburg Police department and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Deadly crash closes southbound I-75 north of downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, north of downtown Tampa. According to troopers, the driver of an SUV lost control for "unknown reasons" and collided with a flatbed tractor along the inside lanes of the highway. The impact redirected both vehicles to the right side of I-75.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Toddler mauled by family dog in Manatee County, officials say

ELLENTON, Fla. - A toddler is recovering after being mauled by her family pet in Manatee County. Her mother was also injured in the incident, which happened just before 10 a.m. in their apartment at the Oaks at Ellenton complex. Manatee County officials said the girl was on her sofa...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drone captures moment alligator attacks swimmer in Florida lake

For the fourth time in the last three weeks, someone in the Tampa Bay region has been attacked by an alligator. This attack, along the shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa in Hillsborough County, was actually captured on video by drone hovering above the lake. JC Defeats was rushed to Tampa General Hospital after a gator bit down on his head. Doctors performed a craniectomy, or surgery to remove a portion of his skull.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

