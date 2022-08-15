TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, north of downtown Tampa. According to troopers, the driver of an SUV lost control for "unknown reasons" and collided with a flatbed tractor along the inside lanes of the highway. The impact redirected both vehicles to the right side of I-75.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO