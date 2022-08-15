Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
More referees needed for high school sports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school sports are about to get underway in central Virginia. There has been a shortage of officials the last couple of years during the coronavirus pandemic, and now there’s a push to get more referees. Typically, there are six referees for a high school...
NBC 29 News
New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
Augusta Free Press
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
Karl Magenhofer has been covering news and sports in the Valley for more than two decades on WSVA, WSIG and Q101. His voice was one that people throughout Virginia woke up to and counted on to anchor the news every morning. And often at night, you’d find Magenhofer moonlighting as...
NBC 29 News
ACPS employees fill Ting Pavilion ahead of kickoff of the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County teachers and staff are being recognized for the difference they make for students. A division-wide convocation was held at the Ting Pavilion Tuesday, August 16. “We make a difference everyday with the work we do. We make a difference for our students, we make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtf.org
Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help
Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
Augusta Free Press
‘We’re going to be here for you:’ Sentara celebrates new facility in Staunton
After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Sentara Primary Care in Staunton is ready. “We are very excited to have the building open and have patients,” said Alyssa Pacheco, brand engagement consultant for Sentara Blue Ridge. A ribbon cutting and ceremony were held Wednesday afternoon at 103...
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools still looking to fill majority of bus driving staff
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is scrambling to fix an urgent problem: As of Friday, August 12, It only has nine bus drivers, and school starts Wednesday, Aug. 24. CCS says it needs a total of 31 drivers. “We are well below what we need in order to...
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
wmra.org
Nowhere to go: Harrisonburg's homeless protest loss of shelter
A temporary homeless shelter on the James Madison University campus closed today [Monday, Aug. 15]. With nowhere else to go, unhoused people in Harrisonburg and their advocates protested outside city hall. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn reports. The closing of the low-barrier shelter operated by Open Doors means that many of...
NBC 29 News
Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail gets national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail is getting national recognition for shining a light on Black-owned businesses and attractions in the Charlottesville area. The mission is to highlight the diversity offered around the city. The U.S. Travel Association awarded the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Cville Band honors 100th anniversary with celebration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Band will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Tuesday, August 16, with a centennial concert. The band was established in 1922, and is one of the oldest operating community bands in the United States. Members and directors volunteer thousands of hours a year to bring...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville discussing collective bargaining
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is expected to take up collective bargaining during its meeting Monday, August 15. Collective bargaining is the process of negotiations between employer and employees to reach an agreement to regulate working conditions. “It gives employees an opportunity to come together as a group...
WHSV
Valley Open Doors looking for physical location, preparing for thermal shelter season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Open Doors temporarily shut down its services last week as the organization searches for a new physical location to house unhoused individuals in the Valley. The nonprofit is also gathering items to provide for those community members once they arrive at the shelter this fall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC 29 News
ACPS implementing new COVID-19 guidelines
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is implementing new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming academic year. Families can expect protocols to be sent out prior to the start of classes. The most recent guidelines from the CDC include a few changes. “A child would, if they were...
NBC 29 News
WAHS senior raising money for food pantry
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes is getting some extra help from a Western Albemarle High School senior. Annie McGahren is using her baking skills to help other people by giving away the money she makes in the kitchen. Annie and her family volunteer for the food pantry, but now she’s going the extra mile.
NBC 29 News
UVA emphasizes renewable energy through solar panels
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s energy plan is updated every four years, and a new plan is due this fall. Virginia has, for the first time, produced more energy from solar power than coal. The previous 2018 Energy Plan, which prioritized utility-owned and utility-operated wind and solar resources, paved...
NBC 29 News
PCOB creates complaint, compliment portal to promote transparency
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new portal available to file any complaints or compliments you may have for the Charlottesville Police Department. The Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) created an online site to encourage transparency with the CPD. Its executive director says that now, people don’t have to...
Comments / 0