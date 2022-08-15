ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

NBC 29 News

More referees needed for high school sports

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school sports are about to get underway in central Virginia. There has been a shortage of officials the last couple of years during the coronavirus pandemic, and now there’s a push to get more referees. Typically, there are six referees for a high school...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

Naborforce pairs helpful people with people who need help

Services like Uber and Lyft brought a major shift in the way Americans get around. Now, a Virginia company hopes to help a rapidly aging population stay home. The service is called Naborforce – like laborforce with an “N,” and it’s already helping senior citizens in Richmond, Charlottesville, Williamsburg and Hampton Roads to get the help they need without moving to assisted living. Richmond resident Paige Wilson got the idea from her mother.
RICHMOND, VA
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
WHSV

Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wmra.org

Nowhere to go: Harrisonburg's homeless protest loss of shelter

A temporary homeless shelter on the James Madison University campus closed today [Monday, Aug. 15]. With nowhere else to go, unhoused people in Harrisonburg and their advocates protested outside city hall. WMRA’s Calvin Pynn reports. The closing of the low-barrier shelter operated by Open Doors means that many of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail gets national recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Discover Black C-Ville Digital Trail is getting national recognition for shining a light on Black-owned businesses and attractions in the Charlottesville area. The mission is to highlight the diversity offered around the city. The U.S. Travel Association awarded the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Cville Band honors 100th anniversary with celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Band will be celebrating its 100th anniversary Tuesday, August 16, with a centennial concert. The band was established in 1922, and is one of the oldest operating community bands in the United States. Members and directors volunteer thousands of hours a year to bring...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville discussing collective bargaining

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is expected to take up collective bargaining during its meeting Monday, August 15. Collective bargaining is the process of negotiations between employer and employees to reach an agreement to regulate working conditions. “It gives employees an opportunity to come together as a group...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS implementing new COVID-19 guidelines

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is implementing new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming academic year. Families can expect protocols to be sent out prior to the start of classes. The most recent guidelines from the CDC include a few changes. “A child would, if they were...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

WAHS senior raising money for food pantry

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves & Fishes is getting some extra help from a Western Albemarle High School senior. Annie McGahren is using her baking skills to help other people by giving away the money she makes in the kitchen. Annie and her family volunteer for the food pantry, but now she’s going the extra mile.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA emphasizes renewable energy through solar panels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s energy plan is updated every four years, and a new plan is due this fall. Virginia has, for the first time, produced more energy from solar power than coal. The previous 2018 Energy Plan, which prioritized utility-owned and utility-operated wind and solar resources, paved...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

PCOB creates complaint, compliment portal to promote transparency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new portal available to file any complaints or compliments you may have for the Charlottesville Police Department. The Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) created an online site to encourage transparency with the CPD. Its executive director says that now, people don’t have to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

