royalexaminer.com
Supervisors get mixed reaction from teachers after appropriation of additional $5.7 million of $6.9 million set aside for support of public schools budget
What appeared to be 20+ people, including teachers and interested citizens in support of county public schools were present. Some had signed up to speak in support of the requested public schools budget at “Public Comments” on non-agenda items. A number of others were present to speak in support of recommendations by current and past Shenandoah Farms Advisory Boards to abandon at least temporarily the Phase 4 and 5 portions of the Old Oak Lane Capital Improvement Plan that the board and its Sanitary District manager seem determined so see through despite skyrocketing cost estimates that it appears Farms Sanitary District residents will be responsible to cover.
Inside Nova
Juror questionnaires coming to mailboxes in Arlington, Falls Church
About 35,000 residents of Arlington and the city of Falls Church will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023. Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form (online being preferred by the Circuit Court) and returned as directed.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
George Washington shouldn’t be called ‘Father of our Country,’ Virginia proposes, then reverses
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) said an “inadvertent” error led to a proposal that would prevent George Washington from being referred to as the “Father of our Country” and James Madison from being called the “Father of the Constitution” in history and social science curriculum.
Will Virginia’s National Guard anti-drug unit face budget cuts?
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to Virginia's congressional delegation Tuesday asking them to preserve funding for the national guard's anti-drug unit in upcoming budget negotiations. But Virginia's senators say they're already proposing an increase for the program.
WTOP
‘Unprecedented:’ Frederick Dems juggle numerous unknowns following court ruling
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Nearly a month after the primary, Frederick County Democrats who live in County Council District 3 still don’t know who their nominee for the fall campaign will be.
Inside Nova
Virginia law enforcement leaders urge full funding for drug efforts
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
Virginia man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday […]
ffxnow.com
Tysons Forest removed from sites open for Fairfax County’s yearly deer hunts
A September hunt intended to control the local deer population in Tysons Forest has been canceled. Voicing safety concerns, residents and other community members near the 33-acre Tysons Forest — also known as Old Courthouse Spring Branch Stream Valley Park — successfully campaigned to get it removed from a list of areas marked for deer hunting.
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials largely mum on departure of McLean Community Center head
Daniel Phoenix Singh, who served as McLean Community Center’s (MCC) executive director for 16 months, resigned July 26, center officials said Aug. 9. Fairfax County officials issued a terse statement regarding the departure. “Fairfax County is working with the MCC Governing Board on the assignment of an interim director...
Incumbent Elrich wins Democratic primary race for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Incumbent Marc Elrich has won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The board-certified the votes Saturday, nearly a month after the election took place. On Friday, the election certification was delayed when...
wvtf.org
State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults
State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears Joins Gala Celebration of Foot Levelers 70th Anniversary
ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, hosted a gala this week at their Roanoke, Virginia headquarters where Virginia’s esteemed Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears celebrated the Company’s 70 th anniversary, providing commentary and praise for one of Virginia’s most outstanding corporate citizens. Kent S. Greenawalt, chairman and CEO of Foot Levelers, greeted the Lt. Governor and introduced her to a cheering crowd of colleagues, friends and business associates who traveled from distances as far as South and Central America and other parts of the world to attend the celebration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
Inside Nova
Virginia Board of Education to hold first meeting with Youngkin appointees
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Board of Education plans to meet Wednesday, the first meeting since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees took their seats and solidified a 5-4 majority for the governor. After a July meeting was postponed because only four members could attend, the nine-member board rescheduled...
Virginia Gov. Youngkin to campaign with Tudor Dixon, give Michigan GOP keynote
In a midterm where Michigan’s Republican candidate for governor is emphasizing education issues to defeat the Democratic incumbent, the GOP is elevating a governor who paved that path to victory in a purple state last year. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will campaign with Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon, the...
Inside Nova
Traffic-calming project OK'd in McLean, Oakton
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 2 unanimously approved additional traffic-safety measures on a pair of streets in Oakton and McLean. Motorists will need to proceed extra cautiously on Blake Lane in Oakton, where supervisors OK’d the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along that road between Route 29 and Sutton Road.
Inside Nova
Arlington County Fair draws ever closer
The Arlington County Fair is back for five days of merriment in and around Thomas Jefferson Community Center this week. “Every year, we look for new and innovative ways to highlight what makes Arlington so special,” said Barbi Broadus, who chairs the non-profit board that has overseen the fair for the past 46 years.
