STARKVILLE – Excitement continues to build in Starkville as the Mississippi State volleyball team looks to continue their success this upcoming season. In anticipation for the 2022 volleyball season, MSU is pleased to announce the promotion schedule for the season. Season-long promotions include posters and schedule card giveaways, miniature volleyballs and t-shirts that will be thrown out at each match, the Famous Maroon Band at certain matches and on-court promotions.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO