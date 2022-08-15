Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
SEC Announces Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the dates for the 2022-23 women’s basketball slate on Wednesday. Mississippi State will play a 16-game league schedule consisting of eight home and eight road games. Mississippi State gets the SEC season started with some big contests right off the bat....
Picayune Item
Volleyball Releases 2022 Promotional Schedule
STARKVILLE – Excitement continues to build in Starkville as the Mississippi State volleyball team looks to continue their success this upcoming season. In anticipation for the 2022 volleyball season, MSU is pleased to announce the promotion schedule for the season. Season-long promotions include posters and schedule card giveaways, miniature volleyballs and t-shirts that will be thrown out at each match, the Famous Maroon Band at certain matches and on-court promotions.
