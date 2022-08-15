Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
VW ID.3 Owner Drives Tesla Model 3 Performance For First Time
YouTube influencer EV Driver has owned a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car for about a year and a half. For those unfamiliar, the ID.3 is a compelling electric hatch that's sadly unavailable on our shores. If VW sold the ID.3 in the States, do you think many people would choose it over the Tesla Model 3? Perhaps after watching the video, you'll be better equipped to answer.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Top Speed
Customized to Perfection: Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody RS Edition
The seventh generation Dodge Charger was launched in 2011 and with exception of a small facelift in 2015, it continued pretty much unchanged. The only changes to the lineup were the addition of new, more powerful models. In 2015, Dodge added the Hellcat, and then in 2021 it updated this even further with the addition of a Redeye package. However, the Charger’s are numbered, as Dodge is preparing to replace the four-door muscle cars with an electric model. But, until that happens, the current Redeye is still enjoying a lot of attention from tuners. This latest Widebody RS Edition presented by Road Show International prove that the Charger Redeye can be customized to perfection.
Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class?
Do you know which SUVs have the most ground clearance? Here's a list with the SUV that offers the most for each class. The post Which SUVs Have the Highest Ground Clearance in Their Class? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car Tech That Is A Total Waste Of Money
Cars provide endless ways to spend a lot of cash. But when it comes to these pieces of car tech, they're nothing but a waste of money.
Here's How Much It Costs To Replace An Apple Watch Battery
Your older Apple Watch may still meet all of your needs, but its battery is likely nearing the end of its life. Here's what you need to know about replacing it.
RideApart
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
Polestar 6 Sees Stunning All-Electric O2 Concept Roadster Join Production Roadmap
The Polestar O2 electric roadster concept is going into production, and will launch as the Polestar 6 — the most striking of the company's models so far.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercedes' Wild F200 Concept Ditched The Steering Wheel Decades Ago And Still Looks Fresh
Steering wheels are the standard for a reason, but that hasn't stopped automakers from playing around with alternative ideas, if only on concept cars.
Acura Precision EV Concept Unleashes A Huge Glowing Grille For A Huge Electric Milestone
The Acura Precision EV Concept delivers a futuristic vision of a vehicle with no lack of high-end features crowned with an aura of electrified grandeur.
Here's What Happened To James Bond's Toyota 2000GT From 'You Only Live Twice'
The James Bond movie franchise is well-acclaimed for the heroics and irresistible British charm of Agent 007, but at the same time, movie fans and auto enthusiasts were always looking forward to the next Bond car. James Bond will forever be associated with the Aston Martin DB5 from "Goldfinger" and the Lotus Esprit car-that-turns-into-a-freaking-submarine in "The Spy Who Loved Me." However, franchise producer Albert R. Broccoli found it hard to resist the star of the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show, the Toyota 2000GT. He saw it fit to appear with Sean Connery in the fifth Bond installment, "You Only Live Twice," and the rest is history.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Teases Electric Muscle Cars To Come
If you've ever wondered what the future holds for the Dodge Charger, then you're about to receive a pretty big hint in the form of a concept model.
Acura's Electric Car Vision For Performance EVs Won't Be Subtle
In a press release, Acura teased a photo and video of its electric concept car, and it has plans to follow in Honda's overall plan to go electric.
electrek.co
Ryvid Anthem launched as lower-cost 75 mph electric motorcycle in the US
Last month we broke the news of the Ryvid Anthem’s unveiling, watching as the designers finally took the innovative electric motorcycle out of stealth mode. Now the novel bike is officially launching with pre-orders opening today. Compared to most highway-capable electric motorcycles that start well north of $10,000, the...
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2023 Dodge Hornet brings Charger, Challenger influences to small crossover segment
Dodge revealed the Hornet, its entry into the small crossover SUV game, on Tuesday during its Speed Week celebration in Pontiac, Michigan, but it won't just be a daily commuter. Offered in two models with two powerful engines and a bent toward performance, the Hornet borrows from the Charger and Challenger playbook.
The Real Reason Samsung Isn't Using A Waterdrop Hinge For Its Foldables
Samsung recently introduced its fourth-generation Fold and Flip foldables. They don't sport the same hinge used by some competitors, but there's a good reason.
2022 Volkswagen Arteon Review: Remembering Elegance
The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon draws comparisons to sedans from high-end makes including Audi and BMW, but at a much lower price point.
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: First Impressions Of The Latest Foldable Phone
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the latest iteration of the top-notch foldable smartphone -- and our writer got his hands on one before the masses.
Ford's High-Tech Headlights Are Augmented Reality Everyone Can See
Ford aims to make night driving safer for everyone by projecting key information onto the roadway using these high-tech headlights.
SlashGear
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0