The seventh generation Dodge Charger was launched in 2011 and with exception of a small facelift in 2015, it continued pretty much unchanged. The only changes to the lineup were the addition of new, more powerful models. In 2015, Dodge added the Hellcat, and then in 2021 it updated this even further with the addition of a Redeye package. However, the Charger’s are numbered, as Dodge is preparing to replace the four-door muscle cars with an electric model. But, until that happens, the current Redeye is still enjoying a lot of attention from tuners. This latest Widebody RS Edition presented by Road Show International prove that the Charger Redeye can be customized to perfection.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO