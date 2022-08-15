ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

insideevs.com

VW ID.3 Owner Drives Tesla Model 3 Performance For First Time

YouTube influencer EV Driver has owned a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car for about a year and a half. For those unfamiliar, the ID.3 is a compelling electric hatch that's sadly unavailable on our shores. If VW sold the ID.3 in the States, do you think many people would choose it over the Tesla Model 3? Perhaps after watching the video, you'll be better equipped to answer.
CARS
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
Top Speed

Customized to Perfection: Dodge Charger Redeye Widebody RS Edition

The seventh generation Dodge Charger was launched in 2011 and with exception of a small facelift in 2015, it continued pretty much unchanged. The only changes to the lineup were the addition of new, more powerful models. In 2015, Dodge added the Hellcat, and then in 2021 it updated this even further with the addition of a Redeye package. However, the Charger’s are numbered, as Dodge is preparing to replace the four-door muscle cars with an electric model. But, until that happens, the current Redeye is still enjoying a lot of attention from tuners. This latest Widebody RS Edition presented by Road Show International prove that the Charger Redeye can be customized to perfection.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Ioniq#The Near Future
RideApart

17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs

What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
ENGINEERING
SlashGear

Here's What Happened To James Bond's Toyota 2000GT From 'You Only Live Twice'

The James Bond movie franchise is well-acclaimed for the heroics and irresistible British charm of Agent 007, but at the same time, movie fans and auto enthusiasts were always looking forward to the next Bond car. James Bond will forever be associated with the Aston Martin DB5 from "Goldfinger" and the Lotus Esprit car-that-turns-into-a-freaking-submarine in "The Spy Who Loved Me." However, franchise producer Albert R. Broccoli found it hard to resist the star of the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show, the Toyota 2000GT. He saw it fit to appear with Sean Connery in the fifth Bond installment, "You Only Live Twice," and the rest is history.
ENTERTAINMENT
electrek.co

Ryvid Anthem launched as lower-cost 75 mph electric motorcycle in the US

Last month we broke the news of the Ryvid Anthem’s unveiling, watching as the designers finally took the innovative electric motorcycle out of stealth mode. Now the novel bike is officially launching with pre-orders opening today. Compared to most highway-capable electric motorcycles that start well north of $10,000, the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display

The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
CARS
