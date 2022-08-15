ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Heyman not ruling out Dylan Cease catching Justin Verlander in A.L. Cy Young race

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sSXt_0hHmo7R900

Justin Verlander did not wait long to grab hold of the frontrunner spot in the American League Cy Young race this season, and thus far he’s done nothing to relinquish it.

But with the stretch run ramping up, Dylan Cease is making a compelling case for himself.

Cease has had an impressive year wire-to-wire. He’s 12-5 with a 1.96 ERA, boasting the highest strikeouts per nine (12.171). He’s allowed more than two earned runs in just three starts this season, and is now seeing increased attention as he puts together a streak of 14 straight games allowing one run or fewer, which dates back to May 29.

Suffice it to say then that there will be plenty of intrigue at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night when the Cease takes the mound opposite Verlander. The result might not have much sway in the voting later this season, but it will showcase the two top candidates for the award.

With Cease surging, Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman told "Mully and Haugh" that it's possible he catches the Houston Astros star pitcher in the Cy Young race.

“They’ve been the two best pitchers in the league," Heyman said. "I think Verlander is in the lead, I don’t want to say anybody is guaranteed to do anything – I’ll say (Aaron) Judge is the MVP, I don’t think that can go away – but I think the Cy Young race is somewhat close right now.

“I would say Verlander is clearly in the lead, but Cease to be on a 14-game streak with one run or zero runs in all those games, I mean it’s almost (Jake) Arrieta-like, that one streak that he went on (in 2015). Maybe not quite to that degree, but pretty darn good. And Arrieta caught (Zack) Greinke, Cease can catch Verlander.”

Entering Tuesday’s start, Verlander has a 15-3 record with a 1.85 ERA. His wins and ERA lead the league, as does his 0.860 WHIP and 209 ERA+.

Cease has offered stability for a White Sox team that often has lacked it this season. If he can continue this pace, especially if Chicago can sneak into the postseason, he should get strong consideration for the honor. It might not be enough to beat Verlander, but Cease at least will be making voters think long and hard.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘It’ll be fun’: Justin Verlander excited for showdown with Dylan Cease in historic matchup

A monumental clash is set to take place on Tuesday night as the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox on their home field. While the two teams are pretty far off in the standings, their two aces are dealing at an almost identical rate this season. Justin Verlander gets set to take on […] The post ‘It’ll be fun’: Justin Verlander excited for showdown with Dylan Cease in historic matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Cy Young
Person
Jon Heyman
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: White Sox are 'likely' to land Elvis Andrus

Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the premiere talking stages of agreeing to a deal. A contract between the two is "likely," according to Jon Heyman. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sending him into free agency. He was on a one-year deal worth around $6 million.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audacy Mlb#Mvp
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Austin Barnes Activated, Tony Wolters Designated For Assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Austin Barnes from the family emergency list and designated Tony Wolters for assignment prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes had been on leave for three days due to an unspecified reason. MLB’s family emergency list requires a player to be away...
MLB
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
DETROIT, MI
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Front Office Sports

Chicago White Sox Are the Latest Pro Team to Invest in NIL

The Chicago White Sox have become the latest professional team to invest in name, image, and likeness. The team announced it has signed eight college athletes from multiple sports and schools in the region — but all of them grew up in Illinois. Among the players are Michigan football’s A.J. Henning, DePaul basketball’s Anaya Peoples, and Notre Dame soccer’s Kiki Van Zanten.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Lease

Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon Daniels

The Rangers organization as fired Jon Daniels as the team continues to struggle this season.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. As the season continues to dwindle down, the Texas Rangers have accepted that October baseball is not in their future this season. In response to that the Rangers make big waves firing manager Chris Woodward and now Jon Daniels.
ARLINGTON, TX
Audacy

Audacy

62K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy