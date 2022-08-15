Heyman not ruling out Dylan Cease catching Justin Verlander in A.L. Cy Young race

Justin Verlander did not wait long to grab hold of the frontrunner spot in the American League Cy Young race this season, and thus far he’s done nothing to relinquish it.

But with the stretch run ramping up, Dylan Cease is making a compelling case for himself.

Cease has had an impressive year wire-to-wire. He’s 12-5 with a 1.96 ERA, boasting the highest strikeouts per nine (12.171). He’s allowed more than two earned runs in just three starts this season, and is now seeing increased attention as he puts together a streak of 14 straight games allowing one run or fewer, which dates back to May 29.

Suffice it to say then that there will be plenty of intrigue at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night when the Cease takes the mound opposite Verlander. The result might not have much sway in the voting later this season, but it will showcase the two top candidates for the award.

With Cease surging, Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman told "Mully and Haugh" that it's possible he catches the Houston Astros star pitcher in the Cy Young race.

“They’ve been the two best pitchers in the league," Heyman said. "I think Verlander is in the lead, I don’t want to say anybody is guaranteed to do anything – I’ll say (Aaron) Judge is the MVP, I don’t think that can go away – but I think the Cy Young race is somewhat close right now.

“I would say Verlander is clearly in the lead, but Cease to be on a 14-game streak with one run or zero runs in all those games, I mean it’s almost (Jake) Arrieta-like, that one streak that he went on (in 2015). Maybe not quite to that degree, but pretty darn good. And Arrieta caught (Zack) Greinke, Cease can catch Verlander.”

Entering Tuesday’s start, Verlander has a 15-3 record with a 1.85 ERA. His wins and ERA lead the league, as does his 0.860 WHIP and 209 ERA+.

Cease has offered stability for a White Sox team that often has lacked it this season. If he can continue this pace, especially if Chicago can sneak into the postseason, he should get strong consideration for the honor. It might not be enough to beat Verlander, but Cease at least will be making voters think long and hard.

