Motorcyclist killed in Friday Wilton car-motorcycle crash ID’d as Gansevoort man

WILTON – The motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning crash involving a car has been identified as a Gansevoort man, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Jeffrey D. Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort, was killed in the crash on Route 9 in Wilton, officials said Sunday.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday and involved a car and a motorcycle, officials said. Further information on how the crash happened was not released.

Leighton was taken to Saratoga Hospital, where he later died, officials said.

The crash remained under investigation by the sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Wilton Fire and Wilton EMS.

