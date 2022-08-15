ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Motorcyclist killed in Friday Wilton car-motorcycle crash ID’d as Gansevoort man

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

WILTON The motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning crash involving a car has been identified as a Gansevoort man, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

Jeffrey D. Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort, was killed in the crash on Route 9 in Wilton, officials said Sunday.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Friday and involved a car and a motorcycle, officials said. Further information on how the crash happened was not released.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Leighton was taken to Saratoga Hospital, where he later died, officials said.

The crash remained under investigation by the sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Wilton Fire and Wilton EMS.

