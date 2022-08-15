ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon points to Whitmer supporting Biden for recession

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tudor Dixon is trying to link Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to President Biden, blaming them both for creating a recession. However, the governor’s budget director is saying we are not in a recession now, but the potential is there for one. Gas prices are coming down, but $2 gas is but a […]
The Detroit Free Press

Gov. Whitmer does not need to testify in abortion case, Michigan appeals court says

A Michigan appeals court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not need to testify this week in an Oakland County lawsuit that is currently keeping abortions legal in the state.  The ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals comes a day before a court hearing where lawyers for county prosecutors who want the right to criminally charge abortion providers subpoenaed Whitmer to answer questions in relation to an abortion-related lawsuit that she filed.  ...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan attorney general race: Dana Nessel significantly outraising Matthew DePerno

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel substantially outraised Republican challenger Matthew DePerno in the most recent campaign fundraising cycle. Newly filed documents show Nessel has roughly 20 times as much money on hand, compared with DePerno's coffers.  Nessel raised more than $1.5 million since the start of the year, bumping her totals to well beyond $3.7 million. That's almost three times as much as DePerno raised during the same time: he reported bringing in about $577,000 this year for a...
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sobs During Liz Cheney's Concession Speech

These crazy times have created some unusual moments. Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney are on opposite sides on most issues. Nessel regards herself as a liberal. Cheney sees herself as a classic conservative. But after Cheney lost her primary Tuesday night by a wide...
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)

(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
fox2detroit.com

Abortion hearing in Michigan • Sentencing for man who targeted LGBTQ community • Violent Detroit intersection

Key hearing on suspension of abortion ban law in Michigan scheduled for Wednesday. While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won't be testifying in front of a judge, it is her case asking a court to rule on the legality of a 1931 abortion ban that criminalizes the practice without exception for rape or incest. A judge previously put a pause on an order allowing county prosecutors to enforce the ban.
Detroit News

Editorial: Election denial rot reaches GOP grassroots

Most claims that democracy is at risk are overwrought or hypocritical, and generally are the product of one party or the other not getting exactly what they wanted. The major exception is the growing disrespect within the Republican Party for the electoral process, to the point where it doesn't feel bound by the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box.
WLNS

Report shows many Michiganders struggling to get by

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Alyssa Stewart is working to give a voice to Michiganders who despite being employed are still struggling to get by. “We can’t support what we don’t see, we can’t address what we don’t see,” said Chief Impact Officer, for the United Way of South Central Michigan, Alyssa Stewart. For her, that […]
1240 WJIM

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent

DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
wnmufm.org

UP government, business leaders tell MI governor how area economy can be improved

MARQUETTE, MI— Upper Peninsula leaders told Governor Gretchen Whitmer what they need from the state’s new Office of Rural Development at a roundtable at NMU Wednesday. Housing and childcare continue to be the biggest obstacles to drawing people to less populated regions. Whitmer noted there’s still money on the table after the latest budget was passed, and input from rural areas on how those dollars should be employed is critical.
WILX-TV

Lansing man sentenced to one year in prison for health care conspiracy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A local pharmaceutical sales representative was sentenced to a year in prison. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday that Dimondale resident Daniel Brown was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison by U.S District Judge Robert J. Jonker on a health care conspiracy charge. The judge also sentenced Brown to three years of a supervised release after his prison sentence with a restitution totaling $1,267,418.00.
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Financial hardship, another struggle for Michiganders with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are, you know someone who is disabled. In many cases, their care can be expensive. Most disabled people get a social security check each month to help make ends meet, but some aren’t getting those checks or any help at all. Because of that, affording the basics - like medication - has become a daily battle.
