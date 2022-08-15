ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets eke out gains; Dow, S&P move into positive territory for the week

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. markets eked out gains following a volatile day of trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 18.72 points, or 0.055%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21% to rebound slightly after all three major indexes fell Wednesday with the Dow snapping a five-day winning streak.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cnbc
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?

Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Bill.com Stock Is Soaring

Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above average analyst estimates. Bill.com said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue jumped 156% year-over-year to $200.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $183.1 million, according to Benzinga Pro....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Peering Into Southwest Airlines Recent Short Interest

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has fallen 5.2% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
STOCKS

