Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
Benzinga
U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
U.S. markets eke out gains; Dow, S&P move into positive territory for the week
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. markets eked out gains following a volatile day of trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 18.72 points, or 0.055%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.21% to rebound slightly after all three major indexes fell Wednesday with the Dow snapping a five-day winning streak.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
If You Invested $1,000 In Walmart Stock At Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Retail giant Walmart Inc WMT opened its first store in 1962 in Arkansas before expanding nationwide and internationally. The company is one of the largest retailers and companies in the world today, a move that may have been boosted by going public in 1970. Here’s a look at how Walmart...
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 76.7%, 135.8% and 56.7% respectively.
Jim Cramer Bashes Bed Bath & Beyond: How He Says Retailer Could 'Save Themselves,' But Would 'Rather Sink The Ship'
Jim Cramer believes Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY needs to take advantage of its recent surge and commence a stock offering, but he doesn't expect the home furnishings retailer to take action. What To Know: Bed Bath & Beyond shares have surged amid increased retail investor attention. The stock...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Michael Burry Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is For Market Crash Prediction: But Did He Sell Too Soon?
Famed “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has taken an extremely bearish stance during the third quarter of 2022 — but was it too much?. What Happened: Recent 13-F filings have revealed that last quarter, Burry had holdings in 12 companies: Alphabet Inc Class A GOOGL, Apple Inc AAPL, Booking Holdings Inc BKNG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Cigna Corp CI, Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD, Global Payments Inc GPN, Meta Platforms Inc META, Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST, Ovintiv Inc OVV, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH and, Stellantis NV STLA.
Apple, IBM Get CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, While This Stock Popped Nearly 1% In Seconds
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
After-Hours Alert: Why Bill.com Stock Is Soaring
Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above average analyst estimates. Bill.com said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue jumped 156% year-over-year to $200.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $183.1 million, according to Benzinga Pro....
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Peering Into Southwest Airlines Recent Short Interest
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) short percent of float has fallen 5.2% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.67 million shares sold short, which is 1.64% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Louisiana-Pacific Stock In The Last 5 Years
Louisiana-Pacific LPX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.49%. Currently, Louisiana-Pacific has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion. Buying $1000 In LPX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LPX stock 5 years ago, it...
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Valero Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.68%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion. Buying $1000 In VLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of VLO stock 20 years...
Kevin O'Leary Says 'NFTs Will Be Bigger Than Bitcoin': What Else Does Mr. Wonderful Think About The Future of Crypto?
See Kevin O’Leary at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event in December. Reserve a seat now!. Kevin O’Leary said on Twitter earlier this year that "NFTs will be bigger than Bitcoin." The "Shark Tank" investor added his reason why: the ability for NFTs to record ownership. At an...
