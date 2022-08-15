ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Gas drops below $4 per gallon in Colorado; Fill up here for $2.89 per gallon

By Dara Bitler
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eMEk_0hHmmLde00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — For the first time since March, gas is below $4 per gallon on average in Colorado . The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.99.

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.95, according to AAA.

A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $4.17, which means prices have dropped 18 cents since last Monday.

A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA .

Cold case: What happened to Marie Blee 42 years ago?
Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $3.994 $4.351 $4.647 $4.891
Yesterday Avg. $4.011 $4.377 $4.672 $4.909
Week Ago Avg. $4.171 $4.538 $4.832 $5.011
Month Ago Avg. $4.817 $5.171 $5.448 $5.428
Year Ago Avg. $3.637 $3.971 $4.262 $3.481
AAA, 8/15/22

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.89
  2. QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.89
  3. 7-Eleven – Longmont: $2.89
  4. Phillips 66 – Longmont: $3.09
  5. Conoco – Firestone: $3.13
  6. King Soopers – Firestone: $3.29
  7. Sam’s Club – Longmont: $3.29
  8. Murphy Express – Longmont: $3.29
  9. Costco – Thornton: $3.45
  10. Conoco & Alta Convenience – Longmont: $3.45

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.89.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 9

Related
KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks, 55% of checks mailed out have been cashed as of Aug. 17

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
COLORADO STATE
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Longmont, CO
City
Firestone, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Gas Prices#Aaa#Soopers#Club Longmont#Murphy Express#Conoco Alta Convenience#Nexstar Media Inc
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
94.3 The X

This Local Colorado Bacon Restaurant Is A Must Try For All Bacon Lovers

If you're a bacon lover in Colorado, you're going to want to add this local Colorado bacon restaurant to your must-eat list. Bacon is what they do, and they do it well. I've never tried it, but I've heard of an all-bacon diet. Sounds crazy, and as much as I love bacon, I don't think I could ever do it. Bacon is mostly loved by everyone and has become more than just a side at breakfast time. You can use bacon in ways I didn't even know possible. This local Bacon Restaurant chain in Colorado saw how much not just Americans, but Coloradoans, love their bacon, and set out on a mission to find just about every possible way for a person to enjoy bacon.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO CITY, CO
99.9 The Point

How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?

Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy