Gas drops below $4 per gallon in Colorado; Fill up here for $2.89 per gallon
DENVER ( KDVR ) — For the first time since March, gas is below $4 per gallon on average in Colorado . The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.99.
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.95, according to AAA.
A week ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in our state was $4.17, which means prices have dropped 18 cents since last Monday.
A gallon of regular fuel in Colorado one year ago was $3.63, according to AAA .Cold case: What happened to Marie Blee 42 years ago?
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.994
|$4.351
|$4.647
|$4.891
|Yesterday Avg.
|$4.011
|$4.377
|$4.672
|$4.909
|Week Ago Avg.
|$4.171
|$4.538
|$4.832
|$5.011
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.817
|$5.171
|$5.448
|$5.428
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.637
|$3.971
|$4.262
|$3.481
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 5 a.m. Monday, according to GasBuddy.com .
- Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.89
- QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.89
- 7-Eleven – Longmont: $2.89
- Phillips 66 – Longmont: $3.09
- Conoco – Firestone: $3.13
- King Soopers – Firestone: $3.29
- Sam’s Club – Longmont: $3.29
- Murphy Express – Longmont: $3.29
- Costco – Thornton: $3.45
- Conoco & Alta Convenience – Longmont: $3.45
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.89.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 9