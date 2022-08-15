Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Dukes tied for first in Sun Belt East Preseason Volleyball poll
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison volleyball tied for first in the Sun Belt East Division, while Miëtte Veldman and Sophie Davis picked up Preseason All-Sun Belt honors, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes tied for first with Costal Carolina in the Preseason Coaches Poll, receiving six first...
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
wsvaonline.com
Harvey’s HR lifts Stuarts Draft past Bridgewater in Game 4 of RCBL finals
Stuarts Draft defeated Bridgewater, 6-4, in 11 innings Tuesday in game four of the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series as the series is now tied 2-2. Diamondbacks catcher and RCBL MVP Chaz Harvey hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning to give the Stuarts Draft the lead and they held on to even the series.
wsvaonline.com
Eagles’ Graves named First Team Preseason All-American
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Bridgewater College senior punter Garrett Graves has been named a 2022 D3football.com First Team Preseason All-American, which was announced by the website on Monday afternoon. Graves, a native of Chester, Virginia, saw a career season a year ago as he led the ODAC and ranked among...
wsvaonline.com
Dukes tied for fifth in Sun Belt preseason men’s soccer poll
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison men’s soccer redshirt senior Luca Erhardt and redshirt junior Rodrigo Robles were both named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team, as the Dukes were picked tied at fifth in the coaches poll voted on by the nine head coaches in the league, the Sun Belt Conference announced on Monday afternoon.
Augusta Free Press
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
Karl Magenhofer has been covering news and sports in the Valley for more than two decades on WSVA, WSIG and Q101. His voice was one that people throughout Virginia woke up to and counted on to anchor the news every morning. And often at night, you’d find Magenhofer moonlighting as...
WHSV
RCBL Finals: Bridgewater dominates game three, takes 2-1 series lead
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds lead the RCBL Finals after a convincing win in game three of the best-of-seven series Monday night in Stuarts Draft. Bridgewater defeated the host Diamondbacks, 18-4, to take a 2-1 series lead. Blake Sipe, Chris Huffman, Tyler Jones, and Jordan Yankey each drove...
NBC 29 News
New Tonsler League spices up basketball in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the best basketball in Charlottesville can be found at a downtown park. Games happen on Thursday and Sundays nights at Tonsler Park, though it’s more of a party. Summer league games have been played at the park for years, but this year, the...
Augusta Free Press
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
Augusta Free Press
‘We’re going to be here for you:’ Sentara celebrates new facility in Staunton
After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first Sentara Primary Care in Staunton is ready. “We are very excited to have the building open and have patients,” said Alyssa Pacheco, brand engagement consultant for Sentara Blue Ridge. A ribbon cutting and ceremony were held Wednesday afternoon at 103...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville considering demolishing Brown’s Lock and Safe
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 16, Charlottesville’s Board of Architectural Review requested the demolition of the building that houses Browns Lock and Safe. The space next to the building has already been approved for demolition in order to build a nine-story residential building. The future of the Browns...
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Allergy report for August 18, 2022
1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000. Pollen/Mold Spore Count for the Shenandoah Valley Area (Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and Surrounding Area) Date: August 18, 2022 is the date of pollen and mold spore collection. The collection represents the 24 hour period ending the morning of collection. The Date of newspaper publication is one day later.
wsvaonline.com
WSVA Early Mornings, 8/18/22 – Harry Reif of The Wishing Well
The Bergton Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate it’s 35th anniversary this Sunday. Betty and Junior May, both charter members of the fire department, we’re on WSVA Radio’s Early Mornings, to talk about the history of the department and the events happening Sunday. Monday, August 15, 2022. Ron...
wsvaonline.com
Swayne resigns from school board
It’s official. Nick Swayne has resigned from the Harrisonburg School Board. Swayne submitted his letter of resignation Monday after taking the position of President of North Idaho College. Now the school board begins the task of appointing a member to fill the vacant seat. School Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards...
wsvaonline.com
Another beautiful day!
August 18, 2022 Here’s the WSVA local AccuWeather forecast Today: pleasant with times of clouds and sun. High 79. Winds…. August 17, 2022 Here’s the WSVA local AccuWeather forecast Today: times of clouds and sun. High 77. Winds east 4-8…. Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Allergy and Asthma Associates...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
NBC 29 News
Valley Program for Aging Services Harrisonburg-Rockingham receives Dementia Friendly recognition
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham region has been designated as a Dementia Friendly Community by Dementia Friendly America. Valley Program for Aging Services, the local area agency for aging, began the process of earning the designation a little over a year ago. Through community engagement and a structured initiative of programs funded through Sentara and other organizations, the designation shows that the region has resources to support those living with dementia, and continue to do so.
969wsig.com
Enter to win Confederate Railroad Tickets
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Confederate Railroad and The Hackens Boys at Page Valley Fair on Saturday, August 27!. WSIG “Confederate Railroad Tickets Register To Win Contest. – Register online during the contest window at 969wsig.com for the chance to win...
