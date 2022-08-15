Concord, NH - According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, over the past two weeks, “moderate drought” conditions have developed across New Hampshire and “significant drought” has developed along most of the state’s border with Massachusetts, including Atkinson. The historically observed impacts of these drought designations can also be found on the U.S. Drought Monitor, including information about effects to the environment, agriculture and the public.

ATKINSON, NH ・ 19 HOURS AGO