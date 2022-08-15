Read full article on original website
Related
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan's Benson and Nessel Have 14 Times the Campaign Funds as GOP Opponents
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel are in an enviable position with less than three months to go until the Nov. 8 election. The two Democrats have about 14 times the campaign funds available compared to their Republican opponents. GOP's Matt DePerno, who is running...
wnmufm.org
UP government, business leaders tell MI governor how area economy can be improved
MARQUETTE, MI— Upper Peninsula leaders told Governor Gretchen Whitmer what they need from the state’s new Office of Rural Development at a roundtable at NMU Wednesday. Housing and childcare continue to be the biggest obstacles to drawing people to less populated regions. Whitmer noted there’s still money on the table after the latest budget was passed, and input from rural areas on how those dollars should be employed is critical.
kisswtlz.com
WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)
(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
wnmufm.org
Witnesses say duo was eager to kidnap Michigan governor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP)— Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were very eager to move forward and fully onboard with the plan, two key witnesses testified Wednesday. The witnesses, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, are vital for the government’s case because they,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sobs During Liz Cheney's Concession Speech
These crazy times have created some unusual moments. Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney are on opposite sides on most issues. Nessel regards herself as a liberal. Cheney sees herself as a classic conservative. But after Cheney lost her primary Tuesday night by a wide...
Detroit News
Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative errors should disqualify it, group argues
A group opposing a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine the right to abortion in Michigan's constitution has asked state officials to reject the proposal because of text formatting mistakes in the petition circulated for signatures. Citizens to Support MI Women and Children said there are 43 "serious errors" in the...
Gov. Whitmer does not need to testify in abortion case, Michigan appeals court says
A Michigan appeals court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not need to testify this week in an Oakland County lawsuit that is currently keeping abortions legal in the state. The ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals comes a day before a court hearing where lawyers for county prosecutors who want the right to criminally charge abortion providers subpoenaed Whitmer to answer questions in relation to an abortion-related lawsuit that she filed. ...
Lawyers argue over prosecution of abortion cases
A preliminary hearing that will decide the fate of Michigan’s abortion rights will be picked back up tomorrow morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
wnmufm.org
Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s...
wyso.org
DeWine, Husted react to texts showing they were involved in talks on Ohio's nuclear bailout bill
Text messages disclosed last week suggest that Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, both Republicans, were more active than previously known in pushing for passage of the nuclear power plant bailout now at the center of a corruption scandal. The texts from now-fired FirstEnergy executives detail specific conversations...
Here's who Tudor Dixon is eyeing for a running mate
Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for governor, will need to pick a running mate — a lieutenant governor candidate — this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Money Minute: How Michigan’s ABLE Account works for people with disabilities
Back in 2014, the federal government realized that for people with disabilities, life is very expensive. In order to help people with disabilities, the government established ABLE Accounts. Here’s how they work. Learn more in the video report above.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class
Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR introduces app for licenses, permits, harvest reporting and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has released its hunting and fishing app. The app was released ahead of the 2022 hunting season, in which online harvest reporting is required for all hunters who successfully take a deer. The free Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app offers...
wnmufm.org
DNR dedicates Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, a tribute to longtime parks and recreation chief
PARADISE, MI— A 142-foot-long bridge installed last fall over the Tahquamenon River just got an important addition: a name. Friends, family, Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials and other colleagues gathered Monday morning at the Lower Tahquamenon Falls to dedicate the Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, honoring the man at the helm of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division as chief for 17 years.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
WEF comes to Michigan, but who will go to Davos?
Some $6 million in taxpayer funds is committed to the World Economic Forum-Automation Alley partnership in Troy, with $3 million coming from the state, and $1 million per year, for three years, coming from Oakland County. It’s fair to ask what the benefits will be. What does a nonprofit from Switzerland have to teach Metro Detroit about manufacturing?
Fact or Fiction: Michigan Has Not One, But Two Native Cactus Species
Growing up and spending most of my life in Michigan I thought I knew a lot about the Mitten state. But I recently learned something that blew my mind. Michigan has not one, but two native cactus species. Did You Know Michigan Has Not One But Two Native Cactus Species.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Comments / 0