Michigan State

UP government, business leaders tell MI governor how area economy can be improved

MARQUETTE, MI— Upper Peninsula leaders told Governor Gretchen Whitmer what they need from the state’s new Office of Rural Development at a roundtable at NMU Wednesday. Housing and childcare continue to be the biggest obstacles to drawing people to less populated regions. Whitmer noted there’s still money on the table after the latest budget was passed, and input from rural areas on how those dollars should be employed is critical.
WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)

(August 10 – 17, 2022) The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November. Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues. At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.
Witnesses say duo was eager to kidnap Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (AP)— Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 were very eager to move forward and fully onboard with the plan, two key witnesses testified Wednesday. The witnesses, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, are vital for the government’s case because they,...
Lansing, MI
Michigan Elections
Michigan Government
Michigan AG Dana Nessel Sobs During Liz Cheney's Concession Speech

These crazy times have created some unusual moments. Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney are on opposite sides on most issues. Nessel regards herself as a liberal. Cheney sees herself as a classic conservative. But after Cheney lost her primary Tuesday night by a wide...
Gov. Whitmer does not need to testify in abortion case, Michigan appeals court says

A Michigan appeals court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not need to testify this week in an Oakland County lawsuit that is currently keeping abortions legal in the state.  The ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals comes a day before a court hearing where lawyers for county prosecutors who want the right to criminally charge abortion providers subpoenaed Whitmer to answer questions in relation to an abortion-related lawsuit that she filed.  ...
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s...
LANSING, MI
Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class

Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
DNR dedicates Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, a tribute to longtime parks and recreation chief

PARADISE, MI— A 142-foot-long bridge installed last fall over the Tahquamenon River just got an important addition: a name. Friends, family, Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials and other colleagues gathered Monday morning at the Lower Tahquamenon Falls to dedicate the Ronald A. Olson Island Bridge, honoring the man at the helm of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division as chief for 17 years.
PARADISE, MI
WEF comes to Michigan, but who will go to Davos?

Some $6 million in taxpayer funds is committed to the World Economic Forum-Automation Alley partnership in Troy, with $3 million coming from the state, and $1 million per year, for three years, coming from Oakland County. It’s fair to ask what the benefits will be. What does a nonprofit from Switzerland have to teach Metro Detroit about manufacturing?
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI

