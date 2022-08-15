The Iowa DCI is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who Waterloo police say was pointing a gun at officers. Police were called to an intersection on the east side of Waterloo around 4:30 Saturday afternoon where they say 32-year-old Michael Ahrens was walking along the street waving the gun and was ordered several times to drop it. Police say they fired non-lethal rounds at Ahrens — but he still refused to drop the gun — and they say he pointed it at officers twice.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO