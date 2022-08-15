Read full article on original website
Rugby gold medalist Ellia Green makes history as first Olympian to come out as a trans man
Ellia Green realized as a young child -- long before becoming an Olympic champion -- that a person’s identity and a gender assigned at birth can be very different things. Now, about 20 years later, one of the stars of Australia’s gold medal-winning women’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 Olympics has transitioned to male.
swimswam.com
200 Free Me David Popovici Ne 1:42.97 Ki Timing Ke Sath Bnaya World Junior Record
LCM (50m) Romania ke David Popovici Olympic Games ke baad se unstoppable hi dikh rhe hai, yhan tk ki 2022 European Championships mei compete karte huye bhi unhone shaandar performance di. In 17-year-old swimmer ne 2 din phle hi men’s 100m freestyle event mei 46.86s ki historic timing ke sath...
swimswam.com
Puttur Ke St. Philomena PU College Me Hua District Swimming Competition
District level swimming competition ki valedictory ceremony ko PU Educational Board, Dakshina Kannada aur St Philomena PU College ne jointly conduct kiya. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. District level swimming competition ki valedictory ceremony ko PU Educational Board, Dakshina Kannada aur St Philomena PU College ne jointly conduct...
swimswam.com
Joao Costa Clips Own Portuguese Record in Euros Men’s 100 Back Prelims – 53.87
The previous record was set by Costa at the 2022 Portuguese Championships, which were held in April, just 4 months ago. Current photo via - Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 2022 World Championships. European Record: 51.60,...
swimswam.com
2022 Duel In The Pool Preview: Australian Depth Outmatches The Americans
The Australian team, primarily on the women's side, is stacked at the Duel In The Pool, making the home team a big favorite to defeat the Americans. Archive photo via Delly Carr, Swimming Australia. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia.
swimswam.com
How Many Events Should Shaine Casas Swim At Elite Long Course Swim Meets?
With "Duel In The Pool" mere days away, Shaine Casas has another opportunity to sharpen his knife in international competition. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Coming out of the pandemic and a tough Olympic year under trying circumstances, new talent has emerged. Shaine Casas is among that crew of...
swimswam.com
Van Niekerk Clinches Breaststroke Trifecta At South African SC Championships
SCM (25m) After having lowered her own 50m breaststroke national record earlier in the meet, 19-year-old Lara van Niekerk ended her 2022 South African Short Course Championships on a high note. Van Niekerk topped the 200m breaststroke podium here in Pietermaritzburg with a final time of 2:22.75, with Rebecca Meder...
swimswam.com
Italy’s Breaststrokers Help The Nation Stay Atop The Euros Medal Table
Italy remains atop the overall swimming medal table through five days' worth of competition at these 2022 European Championships. Current photo via Fabio Cetti.
swimswam.com
How To Watch The 2022 Duel In The Pool Between the US and Australia (Swimming)
Find out how to tune into the action as Team USA and Team Australia go head to head in Sydney, Australia for the 2022 Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via courtesy of Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
swimswam.com
Brazilian Olympic Medalist Bruno Fratus Undergoes Another Shoulder Surgery
"The rest of this year will focus on recovery," says 33-year-old Olympic bronze medalist Bruno Fratus of Brazil after shoulder surgery. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Olympic bronze medalist Bruno Fratus of Brazil has undergone successful shoulder surgery, his third operation over the course of his career. “The price of...
