Puttur Ke St. Philomena PU College Me Hua District Swimming Competition

District level swimming competition ki valedictory ceremony ko PU Educational Board, Dakshina Kannada aur St Philomena PU College ne jointly conduct kiya. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. District level swimming competition ki valedictory ceremony ko PU Educational Board, Dakshina Kannada aur St Philomena PU College ne jointly conduct...
Van Niekerk Clinches Breaststroke Trifecta At South African SC Championships

SCM (25m) After having lowered her own 50m breaststroke national record earlier in the meet, 19-year-old Lara van Niekerk ended her 2022 South African Short Course Championships on a high note. Van Niekerk topped the 200m breaststroke podium here in Pietermaritzburg with a final time of 2:22.75, with Rebecca Meder...
Brazilian Olympic Medalist Bruno Fratus Undergoes Another Shoulder Surgery

"The rest of this year will focus on recovery," says 33-year-old Olympic bronze medalist Bruno Fratus of Brazil after shoulder surgery. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Olympic bronze medalist Bruno Fratus of Brazil has undergone successful shoulder surgery, his third operation over the course of his career. “The price of...
