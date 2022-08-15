While many know Olivia Newton-John for her role in Grease, the singer went far beyond the silver screen and Hollywood. The British-Australian used her musical talents to propel her career in the film industry. But at her heart, Olivia Newton-John was a singer. And for those who might not know, the singer sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 14 of her albums certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Nothing short of a musical icon, Olivia’s family and friends received a mountain of support and love from fans and celebrities alike. Recently, Sharon Osbourne shared a heartfelt message about what the singer meant to her and her daughter, Aimee Osbourne.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO