Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Just Revealed the Last Words She Said Before Her Death—Here’s if She Was ‘Afraid of Dying’

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be remembered. Olivia Newton-John’s last words to her family before she passed reveal her true thoughts about death. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and 158 on the American album charts. Newton-John went...
CANCER
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed

Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
CANCER
Tyla

Grease's Stockard Channing pays tribute to 'lovely' Olivia Newton-John

Grease star Stockard Channing has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John following news of her death. The actress, 78, starred alongside Newton-John in the beloved 1978 musical extravaganza. Channing played Betty Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies who took Newton-John’s mellow and modest Sandy under her wing when she started...
CANCER
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Remembers Touching Childhood Memories With Olivia Newton-John

While many know Olivia Newton-John for her role in Grease, the singer went far beyond the silver screen and Hollywood. The British-Australian used her musical talents to propel her career in the film industry. But at her heart, Olivia Newton-John was a singer. And for those who might not know, the singer sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 14 of her albums certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Nothing short of a musical icon, Olivia’s family and friends received a mountain of support and love from fans and celebrities alike. Recently, Sharon Osbourne shared a heartfelt message about what the singer meant to her and her daughter, Aimee Osbourne.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

13 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Olivia Newton-John

When Olivia Newton-John first broke out in the early 1970s she was hitting the country charts with her first three albums, including her 1971 debut, If Not For You, a covers album of contemporary artists from the 1960s and early ’70s—from the title track, pulled from Bob Dylan’s 11th album New Morning in 1970 to the Kris Kristofferson- and Fred Foster-penned “Me and Bobby McGee,” later becoming a posthumous hit for Janis Joplin a year after her death.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
