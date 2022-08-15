Read full article on original website
Related
Dealership Techs Caught Tampering With Customer’s Brakes, Police Say
Photo | by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images.The techs allegedly used a screwdriver and a hammer to separate the brake pads.
Pennsylvania teen dies after getting pulled into wood chipper when his clothing got caught while working his summer job
A teenager in Pennsylvania died after getting his clothes caught into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job on Tuesday. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Cosplay, was working for a tree removal service when the fatal incident happened on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1.30pm.
Pennsylvania man who was out on bail during alleged murder is arrested in California
A Pennsylvania man accused of shooting and killing someone in May was out on bail for aggravated assault charges related to another shooting at the time, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said on Wednesday. Tyshaun Harvey, 21, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a motel in Susanville, California, a...
Man arrested in California for allegedly smuggling nearly $3.7 million of fentanyl in his car tire and gas tank
US Border Patrol agents arrested a man allegedly attempting to smuggle approximately 250 pounds of fentanyl in his truck's spare tire and gas tank near the Mexican-California border Monday, the agency said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Human remains were found in suitcase bought at an auction. Now, police are investigating it as a homicide
A family in New Zealand bought a suitcase from a storage facility auction – only to take it home and find human remains inside. Police in Manurewa, South Aukland, are now investigating the incident as a homicide. The police began investigating the incident, first reported by BBC News, at...
Manhunt Heats Up For ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Suspected Of Murder In Pennsylvania
Authorities have increased the reward for a TLC reality star wanted for murder, assault, and parole violation charges in Pennsylvania to $25,000, Radar has learned. The manhunt continues for Michael Anthony Baltimore, the 39-year-old barber on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted List who appeared on several episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Rhode Island man arrested after driving around Providence with woman stuck on hood of car, police say
A Rhode Island man has been arrested after he allegedly was caught on video driving around the city of Providence with a woman stuck on the hood of his car, a report says. Investigators believe the bizarre scene unfolded Tuesday after Keith Beard of Warwick crashed into the victim’s vehicle in the city’s downtown area, according to WPRI.
3 arrested after police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from NJ drug mill
New Jersey state troopers arrested three people after they dismantled a drug mill has where nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police admit ‘something went wrong’ when six bystanders were shot by officers targeting gunman
The Denver Police acknowledged that "something went wrong" when its officers accidentally shot six bystanders in downtown Denver over the weekend. Matt Clark, a lieutenant in the Denver Police Department, told the press during a briefing that the event was "concerning." "It's certainly concerning and demands a review from the...
Washington homeowner, 59, fatally shoots neighbor, 36, who attempted to break into his home after his girlfriend stayed there following a fight
A Washington homeowner fatally shot his next-door neighbor as he attempted to break into his home after the man's girlfriend spent the night there following a fight. The shooter, 59, who wasn't identified, was arrested and released by police after he shot his unidentified neighbor, 36, on his back porch on Friday.
Nearly 440 vehicles seized by law enforcement up for auction
GRANTVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Nearly 440 vehicles seized by Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies will be up for auction in Grantville, Dauphin County next week. The August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania.The state Department of General Services said there will be four-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles and pick-up trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC and Jeep as well as front- and all-wheel drive sedans and mini-vans.Pre-registration and in-person previewing begin on Aug. 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day through Aug. 21. For more information on the auction, click here.
Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSP troopers find $1 million worth of cocaine scattered at crash scene after I-94 traffic stop
Michigan State Police are touting the seizure of 22 pounds of illegal drugs following a traffic stop, crash and manhunt in Calhoun County. Three people are facing charges.
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
CARS・
Tractor crash in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead
July 29 (UPI) -- A tractor crashed causing the death of at least four people in Pennsylvania on Friday including a woman and three children, state police said. An older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer with at least 12 people riding in the trailer around 11 a.m. on Furnace Road in York County when the driver went off the road, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.
NBC News
32 years later, the July 1990 'Penny Doe' case in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, remains unsolved
“It was the day before my birthday. That’s one reason I’ll never forget it,” Angie Clinger told Dateline. “I was 7 turning 8.”. In the ‘90s, summertime meant one thing: playing outside all day until the street lamps turned on and you headed home for dinner.
Search warrant reveals details of why police were at home of man who fatally shot himself in police vehicle
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — New details have emerged of why law enforcement was at the home of a man who police said fatally shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle. KDKA-TV obtained a copy of the initial search warrant that was served at his Center Township home last Friday. Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, had a cache of illegal guns inside the home.It is still unclear how Sooky shot and killed himself inside the police cruiser after he was taken into custody. Melissa Schafer lives down the street from Sooky and his parents, who...
Chevy Corvette Driver Arrested Doing Over Twice the Speed Limit—at 161 MPH
ChevroletThe C8 Corvette racked up not one, but two reckless driving charges within minutes of each other.
Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search
Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground...
Multiple juveniles suspected involved with morning North Side accident
A pair of juvenile females were detained following an early morning car accident in the North Side. Around 7:40 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called
Comments / 0