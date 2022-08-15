ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, NY

Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
AFTON, NY
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
UTICA, NY
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning

A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
ITHACA, NY
Owego Police Blotter: August 8 to 14

During the week of Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, the Owego Police Department had 120 service calls, 2 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. A traffic stop resulted in a number of charges being filed against an Owego man. Cody D. Florance was charged...
OWEGO, NY
