Read full article on original website
Related
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Update: CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital. Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route...
Delaware County Man Charged Close to 3 Months After Fatal Crash
New York State Police say an East Meredith man is now facing vehicular homicide and other counts in connection with a May 26th crash on Route 23 in the Town of Davenport in Delaware County that left a woman dead. State Police say 39-year-old Adam Bright was arrested Wednesday, August...
CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital
Tully, N.Y. — A driver had a medical emergency Thursday morning before his vehicle ran a red light in Tully and crashed into another vehicle, deputies said. The two vehicles crashed at about 9:21 a.m. near the intersection of Route 80 (Elm Street) and Route 281, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. The intersection is near Interstate 81.
whcuradio.com
Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Driver charged with aggravated vehicular homicide following crash in Delaware County
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A driver involved in a fatal crash in Delaware County this past May has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after New York State Police say he was driving while impaired by drugs. Police responded to a head-on collision on State Route 23 in Davenport between...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Broome DA Reviewing Facts in Deadly Vestal Parkway Head-On Crash
Authorities say no charges have been filed in connection with a head-on collision on the Vestal Parkway that left a Johnson City husband and wife dead. Vestal police say the investigation into the August 8 crash is continuing and no additional information can be released at this time. 57-year-old Alfred...
Binghamton Woman Dies in Afton Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge two in camper theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two men have been charged in connection to the theft of a camper after an investigation that started back on August 9th. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, August 9th, deputies arrived at the site of an...
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
localsyr.com
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman, police say
Cicero, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after a woman stabbed him Wednesday night in Cicero, police said. At 8:28 p.m. police arrived at 6210 Pebble St. after a woman called 911 and said a man had been stabbed, according to a news release from the Cicero Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another delivery driver stabbed in Ithaca
Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.
iheart.com
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman
Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
Oneonta Walmart Robbed! Can You Help Police Identify This Man?
Have you ever left a store without paying for an item? Even by mistake? I remember doing this with a 12-pack of soda that was under my carriage so I went back and paid for it. I just felt like such a dope. In 2022 intentional stealing is not only common, it's somewhat encouraged.
Motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest in Broome County
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
FL Radio Group
Man Shot in Ithaca Wednesday Morning
A man was listed in stable condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the city of Ithaca. Police were notified of the shooting after the victim walked into a gas station on West State Street at around 6:30 suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation determined the shooting took place on the 300 block of West Seneca Street near the intersection with North Plain.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: August 8 to 14
During the week of Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, the Owego Police Department had 120 service calls, 2 arrests, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. A traffic stop resulted in a number of charges being filed against an Owego man. Cody D. Florance was charged...
Eight guards injured during attacks by inmates at CNY max security prison, union says
Auburn, N.Y. — Eight guards were injured during an Aug. 10 attack by inmates at a Central New York maximum security prison, correctional officers union officials said this week. At about 7:43 a.m., two Auburn Correctional Facility officers were escorting a prisoner from the mess hall when the prisoner...
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0