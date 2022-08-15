ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort

Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe

During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
KINGS BEACH, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Traffic collision near Lake Tahoe kills 1

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision that left one man dead. On Aug. 8, CHP says they received a call about a traffic collision on Rubicon Drive. CHP says the driver of a Honda made an unsafe turn to the right on the curved portion of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.
Paradise Post

Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years

A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thetahoeweekly.com

Lake Forest boat ramp closure

The Lake Forest Boat Ramp outside Tahoe City will be closed on Aug. 23 for maintenance, making the Cave Rock Boat Ramp on the East Shore the only public boat ramp open that day on Lake Tahoe. All other public boat ramps around the lake are closed this season due to low water.
TAHOE CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead

TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year

Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Temperature records could fall in Northern California as heatwave arrives Tuesday

An excessive heat watch goes into effect Tuesday morning and will extend all the way through Friday night. We'll see near-record high temperatures. During the heat watch, in the daytime, we could see temperatures anywhere from 96 to 110 degrees. Our records are anywhere from 105 to 110. Overnight low records are in the 70s. We could see those as well, so plan your day as we move through the week. The hottest hours of the day are between about 2:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monsoon moisture will start to move back into the picture and much of that will remain south of Interstate 80. This is not combined with any fire weather but it will be hot and dry.We won't have the winds and the relative humidity. The low relative humidity extends all the way through the Central Valley into the lower foothills as well as all Bay Area communities. Lake, Napa, Sonoma Solano, Contra Costa counties -- all of that will be encompassed by this intense heat watch.A high-pressure area that is building is going to park over us and this is the reason for the heatwave. This is going to be in place all week long. 
NAPA COUNTY, CA

