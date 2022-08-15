Read full article on original website
Related
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
mynews4.com
Exploring Our Backyard: Checking out the Sierra's most famous hut, the Peter Grubb Hut
As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV and NSN personalities with share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Shannon Kelly's trip to the Peter Grubb Hut near Castle Peak. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Desolation Hotel Opens as Lake Tahoe's New Eco-Luxury Micro-Resort
Desolation Hotel, named for the Desolation Wilderness near which it resides, is now open in South Lake Tahoe. Immersed in the scenic alpine beauty of the Sierra Nevadas and inspired by preservationist John Muir, the dog-friendly hotel is committed to supporting the local Tahoe community, leading in sustainable hospitality, and helping guests enjoy the abundant natural experiences this spectacular region has to offer.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Emerald Fire caused by illegal campfire in state park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An illegal campfire in a state park at Lake Tahoe was the cause of the Emerald Fire, officials said on Monday. Cal Fire Spokesperson Diana Swart said the wildfire in Emerald Bay State Park, “was a fire pit having been made out of rocks, not within a proper campground.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thetahoeweekly.com
Broken, abandoned boats litter Lake Tahoe
During the height of the pandemic, I would take early morning walks along the vast stretch of sandy beach in Kings Beach a few times a month. It’s peaceful in the mornings, with few people on the beach. One morning, I found a sailboat wrecked off shore. I wasn’t alarmed, as Lake Tahoe can be as violent and unpredictable as an ocean and boats can break free of moorings.
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Lake Tahoe kills 1
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - California Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle traffic collision that left one man dead. On Aug. 8, CHP says they received a call about a traffic collision on Rubicon Drive. CHP says the driver of a Honda made an unsafe turn to the right on the curved portion of the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.
Paradise Post
Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years
A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
thetahoeweekly.com
Lake Forest boat ramp closure
The Lake Forest Boat Ramp outside Tahoe City will be closed on Aug. 23 for maintenance, making the Cave Rock Boat Ramp on the East Shore the only public boat ramp open that day on Lake Tahoe. All other public boat ramps around the lake are closed this season due to low water.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year
Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
Temperature records could fall in Northern California as heatwave arrives Tuesday
An excessive heat watch goes into effect Tuesday morning and will extend all the way through Friday night. We'll see near-record high temperatures. During the heat watch, in the daytime, we could see temperatures anywhere from 96 to 110 degrees. Our records are anywhere from 105 to 110. Overnight low records are in the 70s. We could see those as well, so plan your day as we move through the week. The hottest hours of the day are between about 2:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monsoon moisture will start to move back into the picture and much of that will remain south of Interstate 80. This is not combined with any fire weather but it will be hot and dry.We won't have the winds and the relative humidity. The low relative humidity extends all the way through the Central Valley into the lower foothills as well as all Bay Area communities. Lake, Napa, Sonoma Solano, Contra Costa counties -- all of that will be encompassed by this intense heat watch.A high-pressure area that is building is going to park over us and this is the reason for the heatwave. This is going to be in place all week long.
Comments / 0