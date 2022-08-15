Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Dare Arts announces 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts award recipients
A cool summer day with an excellent crowd coupled with over 40 East Coast artists made for the perfect first day of the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which was held on the Manteo waterfront from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Library to introduce 2 book clubs for adults this September
The Manteo and Kill Devil Hills branches of the Dare County Library have announced the introduction of two book clubs for adults that will begin meeting in September 2022. The Dare County Library has long recognized the need for more community activities that serve its adult patrons, and the request for a book club hosted by the library has been particularly overwhelming. Patron surveys have provided insight into the best times and days of the week for a book club to be held, as well as the types of books that patrons would like to read and the structure they prefer.
ourstate.com
A Guide to Downtown Elizabeth City
Thomas and Tabitha Reese sat in front of Elizabeth City’s waterfront in 2016, looking out over the Pasquotank River and brainstorming names for the brewery that they planned to open downtown. Noticing that many of the buildings were empty in this city known as the “Harbor of Hospitality,” they...
obxtoday.com
Bi-Op-Sea takes the title at 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament
The 2022 Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish Tournament based at Pirates Cove Marina in Manteo received a whopping turn-out this season with 154 boats and over 900+ anglers registered to partake in all the offshore action. A new record. At the 33rd annual Alice Kelly Memorial Ladies Only Billfish...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swimming advisory issued for section of Sandbridge Beach
Swimming and wading are prohibited between Bass Street and Chubb Lane until further notice. Signs will be posted on the beach in the affected areas to alert the public
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration now open
Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration is open. Registration for fall programs is available via Rec Desk, the Parks and Recreation online registration portal launched in the spring. “The new registration system is user friendly,” said leisure services supervisor Charlotte Midgett-Winstead. “It takes three minutes, or less, to build a household account.” Rec Desk can be accessed via the Dare County Parks and Recreation website at darenc.com/departments/parks-recreation.
Don't swim here | Swimming advisory issued for part of Sandbridge Beach due to high bacteria levels
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming advisory for a part of Sandbridge Beach Wednesday afternoon due to high bacteria levels. The stretch of beach affected is between Bass Street and Chubb Lane, which is just south of the area entering Sandbridge. Swimming and wading in the water aren't allowed until further notice and signs will go on the beach to let people know.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Anonymous donor establishes Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund
The Outer Banks Community Foundation has announced that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoastlandtimes.com
Tropical traveler: Tiny web burrfish found in the surf in Kill Devil Hills
Vacationer Colton Knight, 12, from Lexington, Va., found and later released this tiny web burrfish in the surf around milepost 8 in Kill Devil Hills on Thursday, August 11. This type of spiny puffer typically lives in warm tropical waters from southeast Florida and the Bahamas to Venezuela. It can grow to 10 inches long.
Sea cow spotting: Manatee relaxes in Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Inlet
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 13News Now viewer sent in photos and video of a manatee he spotted in the municipal marina area of Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach. According to Jase Ludford, the marine mammal was spotted relaxing in the waters around 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch...
obxtoday.com
Manteo Administrative Offices to be closed Thursday in observance of Virginia Dare’s birthday, no solid waste collection
The Town of Manteo Administrative Offices will be closed on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in observance of the birth date of the first child born of English descent, Virginia Dare. There will be no commercial or residential solid waste collection on that day. Solid waste collection will be done on...
Chesapeake boy finds sea cucumber on Outer Banks beach
NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a different story that first aired on Aug. 12, 2022. A Chesapeake boy combing the beach in Nags Head, North Carolina, stumbled across an unusual find this week. Daryl Law, a spokesman for Jennette’s Pier, said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Register of Deeds reminds citizens of free fraud detection service
The Dare County Register of Deeds has issued a notice reminding citizens that the department offers a free 24/7 fraud detection notification system for Dare County residents and property owners. The purpose of this service is to provide citizens with email notifications when a document is recorded within the Register...
obxtoday.com
Individual show tickets for the 2022-23 Outer Banks Forum go on sale this week
The Outer Banks Forum concert series announces their return with a slate of seven concerts that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for their 2022/23 Season. “When the maestro comes onstage to open our concert series, the conducting baton will truly seem like a magician’s wand,” said David Connaughton president of the Outer Banks Forum. “After our hiatus it is truly magical to have this music again on the OBX.”
obxtoday.com
Nancy Meekins Ferebee
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, August 16
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
WITN
Former school nurse says Pines Elementary School mold problem led to her health issues
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pines Elementary School has been a topic of discussion for years after suspicion surrounding the school’s air quality came to the forefront. In 2021, the Piedmont Service Group performed a report revealing that high levels of mold were detected in the building. Washington County Superintendent...
No phones in class? Virginia Beach School Board set to vote on proposed policy
On Tuesday, August 23, a proposed policy regarding cell phones will be voted on during the Virginia Beach School Board meeting.
Comments / 0