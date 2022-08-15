ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Dare County Library to introduce 2 book clubs for adults this September

The Manteo and Kill Devil Hills branches of the Dare County Library have announced the introduction of two book clubs for adults that will begin meeting in September 2022. The Dare County Library has long recognized the need for more community activities that serve its adult patrons, and the request for a book club hosted by the library has been particularly overwhelming. Patron surveys have provided insight into the best times and days of the week for a book club to be held, as well as the types of books that patrons would like to read and the structure they prefer.
A Guide to Downtown Elizabeth City

Thomas and Tabitha Reese sat in front of Elizabeth City’s waterfront in 2016, looking out over the Pasquotank River and brainstorming names for the brewery that they planned to open downtown. Noticing that many of the buildings were empty in this city known as the “Harbor of Hospitality,” they...
Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration now open

Dare County Parks and Recreation fall registration is open. Registration for fall programs is available via Rec Desk, the Parks and Recreation online registration portal launched in the spring. “The new registration system is user friendly,” said leisure services supervisor Charlotte Midgett-Winstead. “It takes three minutes, or less, to build a household account.” Rec Desk can be accessed via the Dare County Parks and Recreation website at darenc.com/departments/parks-recreation.
Don't swim here | Swimming advisory issued for part of Sandbridge Beach due to high bacteria levels

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a swimming advisory for a part of Sandbridge Beach Wednesday afternoon due to high bacteria levels. The stretch of beach affected is between Bass Street and Chubb Lane, which is just south of the area entering Sandbridge. Swimming and wading in the water aren't allowed until further notice and signs will go on the beach to let people know.
Anonymous donor establishes Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund

The Outer Banks Community Foundation has announced that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
Individual show tickets for the 2022-23 Outer Banks Forum go on sale this week

The Outer Banks Forum concert series announces their return with a slate of seven concerts that mix crowd pleasers with eclectic performers for their 2022/23 Season. “When the maestro comes onstage to open our concert series, the conducting baton will truly seem like a magician’s wand,” said David Connaughton president of the Outer Banks Forum. “After our hiatus it is truly magical to have this music again on the OBX.”
Nancy Meekins Ferebee

Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins.
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
