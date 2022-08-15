The Manteo and Kill Devil Hills branches of the Dare County Library have announced the introduction of two book clubs for adults that will begin meeting in September 2022. The Dare County Library has long recognized the need for more community activities that serve its adult patrons, and the request for a book club hosted by the library has been particularly overwhelming. Patron surveys have provided insight into the best times and days of the week for a book club to be held, as well as the types of books that patrons would like to read and the structure they prefer.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO