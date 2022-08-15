Robert “Bob” Olson, age 77, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Cherie, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. Memorial service will be Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service at the church.

