Duane Craig Burkstrand
Duane Craig Burkstrand, age 72, of Cokato, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. Memorial service will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato. A reception will take place at the Howard Lake American Legion in Howard Lake, Minnesota, at 5:00 P.M. Arrangements are with Swanson-Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services of Cokato and Howard Lake.
Cletus A. Sterner
Cletus A. Sterner, age 85, of Litchfield, Minnesota, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lakeside. Health Care Center in Dassel, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service of Litchfield.
Daniel J. Hoese
Daniel J. Hoese, age 73, of Mayer, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, Minnesota, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia.
KDUZ Morning Devotion – The Calling
This week, we are going back in the archive in order to bring you your Thursday morning devotional this week, presented by Dr. Tim Vanden Langenberg of Hope Family Church of Hutchinson and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional, which originally aired March 19th, 2022, is...
Orlin Henry William Graupmann
Orlin Henry William Graupmann, age 91, of Plato, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Plato with interment at the church cemetery.
Robert “Bob” Olson
Robert “Bob” Olson, age 77, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, husband of Cherie, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. Memorial service will be Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service at the church.
Verl S. Lang
Verl S. Lang, age 80, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home. Funeral service will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
McLeod Co Fair Begins/Free Gate Admission
The McLeod County Fair begins today (Thursday). And to celebrate the 150th Edition, the McLeod County Agricultural Association is offering free gate admission to all attendees of this year’s fair. Officials say this is a one-time opportunity made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that...
Brent Edward Markgraf
Brent Edward Markgraf, age 47, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022. A celebration of life will be Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. at Gopher Campfire, rural Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be at Gopher Campfire one hour prior to the service.
Wright County Fire
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Wright County Wednesday morning. At just after 9:30am, crews responded to a residence at 599 Central Avenue West in St. Michael. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael were called and when they arrived, the residence was fully engulfed in flames.
Dorothy Marcella (Schmalz) Kruse
Dorothy Marcella (Schmalz) Kruse, age 94, wife of Edward, formerly of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Memorial service will be Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with interment the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be at the church on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00A.M., one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash
A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
