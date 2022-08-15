ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gas prices drop for 9th week in a row: Where to find the cheapest gas near you

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are seeing some relief at the gas pumps for the 9th consecutive week as prices continue to fall. AAA says Florida gas prices have dropped another 14 cents per gallon – a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.65. That's the lowest since March 2, 2022.
Florida Realtors will put out the home sale numbers for July

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors will release the home sales numbers for July on Thursday. The numbers will be released at 10 a.m. In June, the number of homes sold in some North Central Florida city’s dropped significantly. We will see if these trends will continue in North...
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay

Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
TAMPA, FL
How hot will Florida be in 30 years?

TAMPA, Fla. — Is it hot in here? It is. And, unfortunately, it's only getting hotter. First Street Foundation, an organization aimed at making climate change information more accessible, published a report analyzing extreme heat events across the country to predict how many "extremely hot days" we'll have in 30 years — and the results already have me sweating.
FLORIDA STATE
House it going? The state of the housing market in Central Florida

This year, Florida was named the least affordable state to live. With rent sky-rocketing, some people are looking to make the jump into homeownership. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Tansey Soderstrom, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, about what the housing market looks like now. Listen to the...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida

In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
FLORIDA STATE
6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast

North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
FLORIDA STATE
Jamaican sorrel might benefit Florida farmers

The Jamaican sorrel may prove to be another great Florida crop. The versatile fruit can be used to make tea, jams, jellies, pies, chutney and can even make wine. Norma Samuels, an urban horticulture agent in the Florida Friendly Landscaping Program at University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and her team are heading the two-year project to evaluate how sorrel varieties handle the Central Florida climate. They are working with Whispering Oaks Winery and Bountiful Farms for their research trials.
FLORIDA STATE

