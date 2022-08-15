Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida gas prices drop for 9th week in a row: Where to find the cheapest gas near you
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are seeing some relief at the gas pumps for the 9th consecutive week as prices continue to fall. AAA says Florida gas prices have dropped another 14 cents per gallon – a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.65. That's the lowest since March 2, 2022.
Some insurance companies dropping Florida customers if they put solar panels on their homes
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you put solar panels on your roof, your home insurance company could drop you. Fewer insurance companies will even cover solar panels on homes in Florida. It’s happening more and more now. So what’s going on?. "Something is going on, it’s very...
WCJB
Florida Realtors will put out the home sale numbers for July
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors will release the home sales numbers for July on Thursday. The numbers will be released at 10 a.m. In June, the number of homes sold in some North Central Florida city’s dropped significantly. We will see if these trends will continue in North...
click orlando
Florida Homeowner Assistance program saves 11,000 residents since February
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Since late February, the Department of Economic Opportunity has navigated a post-COVID financial lifeline for more than 11,000 homeowners across the state. According to the DEO, as of Aug. 15, the Florida Homeowner Assistance program — or HAF — had crossed the $300 million mark...
wuwf.org
Some Northwest Florida customers are unhappy with FP&L's takeover of Gulf Power
Many Northwest Florida residents appear less than thrilled at some of the actions by the firm that took over Gulf Power Company almost two years ago. NextEra Energy Inc., the parent firm of Florida Power & Light, acquired Gulf Power from the Southern Company in 2019, and officially changed its name to FP&L on January 1, 2021.
4 Florida Cities Among The Most Humid Cities In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
10NEWS
How hot will Florida be in 30 years?
TAMPA, Fla. — Is it hot in here? It is. And, unfortunately, it's only getting hotter. First Street Foundation, an organization aimed at making climate change information more accessible, published a report analyzing extreme heat events across the country to predict how many "extremely hot days" we'll have in 30 years — and the results already have me sweating.
wmfe.org
House it going? The state of the housing market in Central Florida
This year, Florida was named the least affordable state to live. With rent sky-rocketing, some people are looking to make the jump into homeownership. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Tansey Soderstrom, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, about what the housing market looks like now. Listen to the...
wqcs.org
U.S. DOT Provides $25M to Florida to Improve Safety Along Brightline's Tracks
Tallahassee - Monday August 15, 2022: The nation’s deadliest railroad will get some added fencing to keep pedestrians off its tracks thanks to $25-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. In the past two weeks alone three people have died after being struck by trains operated by...
sebastiandaily.com
Florida Department of Transportation to conduct public meeting about widening CR-510
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will conduct a public meeting about Roadway Reconstruction and Widening CR 510 from CR 512 to 87th Street in Indian River County and the City of Sebastian. The public meeting will be offered virtually and in person. Virtual attendees can ask questions and/or comment...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
bocamag.com
Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida
In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
The Daily South
6 Can't-Miss Dining Stops Along Florida's Shrimp Coast
North Florida, home to St. Augustine, America's oldest city, lives up to its moniker as "The First Coast" with a plethora of historical sites. But for seafood lovers, it's also known for its coveted Mayport shrimp, named for the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are abundant. These wild Atlantic...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Villages Daily Sun
Jamaican sorrel might benefit Florida farmers
The Jamaican sorrel may prove to be another great Florida crop. The versatile fruit can be used to make tea, jams, jellies, pies, chutney and can even make wine. Norma Samuels, an urban horticulture agent in the Florida Friendly Landscaping Program at University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, and her team are heading the two-year project to evaluate how sorrel varieties handle the Central Florida climate. They are working with Whispering Oaks Winery and Bountiful Farms for their research trials.
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
wqcs.org
Wind power gets a boost from government. But it faces challenges from landowners
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Large wind turbines have become a common sight in middle America – from Texas up through the Dakotas – but wind power accounts for less than 10% of the nation's electricity generation. Now, the Inflation Reduction Act that President Biden signed Tuesday extends...
