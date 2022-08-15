Read full article on original website
Samantha Markle's Lawsuit Against Meghan Is Picking Up Steam
It's no secret that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has a contentious relationship with certain members of her family, especially her half-sister, Samantha Markle. Their estrangement led to Samantha filing a defamation lawsuit against Meghan in March 2022, accusing the former actress of making numerous false claims during her Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
How Operation London Bridge Will Be Upended If The Queen Dies At Balmoral
Although it is sad to think about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, as she gets older and her health continues to suffer, royal fans are starting to look into what protocols would go into place when the time comes. The biggest concern is who will take her place following...
Buckingham Palace Source Throws Some More Shade At Meghan And Harry
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are now living in California, they have made it clear that they would like the opportunity to return to the U.K. with their two children whenever possible. In fact, Harry is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the British government over his desire to personally pay for police protection while in his home country. "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in," Harry's legal team said in a 2021 statement (via CNN).
Why A Royal Author Believes Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Was A Huge Mistake
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world by stepping down as full-time royals in January 2020, according to the BBC. Royal spectators were left wondering what pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave the royal family. But in March of that year, Meghan and Harry sat down for a stunning interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey. It was the most controversial royal interview since Princess Diana's infamous interview with BBC's Martin Bashir in 1995. Fans of Meghan and Harry poured out sympathy and support on social media while some questioned the motivation and truth behind the landmark interview. In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," Meghan and Harry's biographer, British journalist Tom Bower writes unflattering stories about the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was jealous of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and ignored the queen's plea to make nice with her father Thomas Markle.
The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn
A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
When Does Prince Charles Officially Become King After Queen Elizabeth Dies?
It's no secret that the United Kingdom's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is a beloved ruler. According to the Independent, in 2015, a poll conducted found that she was considered to be the greatest monarch in British history. She has even become more popular than Queen Victoria I, her great-grandmother, who transformed the United Kingdom into an industrialized nation. Though she only beat her by 1% in the poll, it is clear her country adores her.
Kate Middleton's Favorite Designer Reveals 'Naughty' Details About The Duchess' Dresses
Kate Middleton being naughty? Say it's not so! We find it hard to believe that the Duchess of Cambridge is anything other than perfectly, well, perfect every moment. Consider the evidence. Her fashions are admired worldwide and she never takes a bad photo. But what if underneath her buttoned-up, sensible appearance is a sexy detail hiding in plain sight?
Mama June's Next Court Appearance Will Be Far Different From The Rest
"Mama" June Shannon has gone through more phases than the moon. First, she was Pageant Mama, toting "go-go juice" to keep her daughter Alana alert on the ever-alarming show, "Toddlers & Tiaras." Next, she was Redneck Mama, going full hick on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." In her third incarnation, she was Glamour Mama when weight-loss surgery and dental work turned her "From Not to Hot." Her Addict Mama phase was a sadder tale, as she and her then-boyfriend were arrested for drug possession (per The U.S. Sun). June escaped jail time, but lost custody of Alana, as well as losing the trust of many people around her.
The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage
Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
The Reason Meghan Markle Reportedly Holds A Grudge Against Katy Perry
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was admired by many. Countless articles have been devoted to directing devoted fans how they can copy the understated gown designed for the duchess by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. But not everyone was a fan of the Duchess of Sussex's bridal attire. One high-profile critic?...
Do Meghan And Harry Have Any Plans To Visit William And Catherine In The UK?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming U.K. visit looks like it's going to be jam-packed. People confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to their old stomping ground, alongside making a quick stop in Germany, early next month to support "several charities close to their hearts," per a spokesperson. The celebrity couple will attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester, then the Invictus Games "One Year to Go" event in Dusseldorf, and finally head back to Britain for the Well Child Awards. The last time they traveled across the pond was for the queen's Platinum Jubilee.
There Are Strict Protocols For Flying Flags After The Queen's Death
It's difficult to imagine the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The British grief over the queen's death will be historic. The longest-reigning monarch in British history is so important to the United Kingdom and the world. When the queen got COVID-19 in February, people worldwide held their breath (via Reuters). One of Elizabeth's subjects, Steven Stepanian, told Reuters, "She's an icon, she's an icon of the UK, she is an epitome of the UK in some ways, most people in the country have never known any monarch other than her."
Why Royal Experts Are Saying The Queen Needs To Brace Herself
Every family has its problems — and royals are no exception. Rumors of feuds between British royals have swirled for decades, from the rift between Prince Charles and Princess Diana after he cheated on her to claims of tension between Duchess Camilla and Kate Middleton, per Us Weekly. But...
The Special Way William And Catherine Repay Their Well-Wishers
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have long cultivated a reputation for being among the nicest, and most approachable, members of the royal family. As Woman and Home reported earlier this year, fans dubbed the beloved couple "generous" and "inclusive" for making a point of ensuring their children feel comfortable with their official duties.
What Will Happen To The British Commonwealth After Queen Elizabeth Dies?
At 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning British monarch in history and the second-longest reigning monarch in the world, per NPR. This is a feat she celebrated in June 2022 during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations honoring her 70 years on the throne. However, the queen wasn't able to attend all of the Platinum Jubilee events due to health concerns and discomfort. In July 2022, The Telegraph reported that Elizabeth's royal duties had been reduced, likely due to her worsening physical condition. She also later skipped a traditional appearance at the Balmoral Castle after experiencing mobility issues (via Us Weekly).
Inside Prince William's Touching Personal Advice To Deborah James' Family
Dame Deborah James spent the final five years of her life promoting bowel cancer awareness. Before the beloved BBC host's death on June 28, 2022, James raised over $8 million for her Bowel Babe Fund, per The New York Times. Her efforts also attracted royal attention. "Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society," Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, posted on Twitter. "@bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring."
How William And Catherine's Move To Windsor Breaks A Palace Promise
As details about Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Windsor are revealed, it's time to review the different homes of the royal couple. The first home William and Kate received was Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom country house in Norfolk. According to Woman & Home, Queen Elizabeth gave Anmer Hall to the couple as a wedding present. The Georgian mansion sits on the queen's 20,000-acre Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, complete with a pool. As it happens, the Cambridges lived at Anmer Hall during the COVID-19 lockdown and loved to spend time there.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan And Harry Are Creating Their Own 'Woke Royal Family'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, married Meghan Markle, it seemed like a fairy tale come true. Optimists looked forward to a future in which the happy couple would go on diplomatic missions, spend Christmases with the queen at Balmoral, and enjoy outings with Prince William and his family. Sadly, the fairy tale soon turned dark as the two encountered harsh scrutiny from the media and what they described as insensitivity from the royal family. Their solution — stepping away from their official positions — was bashed in the press, and their subsequent decisions — such as their interview with Oprah — were often seen as missteps by royal experts.
There's A New Development With The Intruder Who Broke Into The Queen's Residence
While many would assume that Queen Elizabeth II's London home would have the best security in the world, some intruders have managed to make their way into the castle throughout the history of the monarchy (via Newsweek). These instances of trespassing date far back, with Queen Victoria being a victim herself. However, it seems no one has had more run-ins with unwanted visitors than Elizabeth. During the 1980s, a man named Michael Fagan broke into the private dwelling multiple times. In 2004, a similar instance occurred.
Fan-Favorite Contestants From Love Is Blind Season 2 Share Sad Relationship News
Like its first season, "Love is Blind" Season 2 came with plenty of drama, romance, and heartbreak, but viewers held onto contestants' connections and faith in the process — that is, chatting in pods until they fell in love. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the Netflix hit has spawned memes, celebrity shout outs, and plenty of online opinions. But for the couples who completed the central challenge of "Love is Blind" — a.k.a. got married and started their lives together — things seemed smooth sailing in the show's post-weddings reunion episode. Per E! News' roundup in March 2022, two of the six Season 2 couples remained happily married.
