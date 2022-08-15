Read full article on original website
Related
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MCPSS confirms Ladd-Peebles will house 4 school Friday night football games
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Public School System have confirmed in an email to parents that Ladd-Peebles Stadium will be hosting five high school football teams during the 2022 football season. B.C. Rain High School, LeFlore High School, Murphy High School and Williamson High School will use Ladd-Peebles as their home […]
Comments / 0