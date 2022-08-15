It’s hard to believe that Illinois-based indie act Plain White T’s are in their 25th year of playing music together. However, in their quarter of a century as a band, they’ve experienced everything from humble beginnings in Lombard, just outside of Chicago, to a worldwide smash with pop punk ballad “Hey There Delilah.” In that time, they’ve made many trips to Milwaukee, as well, and will return once again this Saturday night, in a unique setting at the Milwaukee County Zoo as part of the A La Carte festival.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO