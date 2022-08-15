Read full article on original website
Lilliput Records Grand Opening
Like shopkeepers of old, Tanner Musgrove and Brian Kirk are tidying up the sidewalk. On a recent afternoon the owners of Lilliput Records make sure their place reflects the roots they have planted in the neighborhood. At the back entrance they hose down the sidewalk. While the store’s main entryway is on Farwell Avenue, this bit of backside detail on Brady Street seems like a nice metaphor.
Misplaced Cars & Blackouts by The Grovelers
The Grovelers manage to bring the intensity of live performances to their latest album Misplaced Cars & Blackouts. The baker’s dozen tracks kick off with the high-octane jolt of “Heartbreak Love Machine,” nailing to the wall the rockabilly/garage/punk the group’s raison d'être. Singer Skip (like...
‘Out There’ Where Art and Nature Meet
Out There is an experimental music, poetry and performance art series that holds space for creative individuals in outdoor nature settings, effectively pairing an artistic ecosystem with the environmental ecosystem. The series is organized by Elise McArdle, John Larkin and Lucio Arellano. Their first show was on July 24 and featured Mere of Light, Tamper Tamper and Chelsea Tadeyeske performing in a space on the Milwaukee River known as Lovemom’s.
Plain White T’s Bring Their Hits and More to A La Carte
It’s hard to believe that Illinois-based indie act Plain White T’s are in their 25th year of playing music together. However, in their quarter of a century as a band, they’ve experienced everything from humble beginnings in Lombard, just outside of Chicago, to a worldwide smash with pop punk ballad “Hey There Delilah.” In that time, they’ve made many trips to Milwaukee, as well, and will return once again this Saturday night, in a unique setting at the Milwaukee County Zoo as part of the A La Carte festival.
Shepherd Setlist: August 17, 2022
The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Alternative rockers Doubter have delivered their debut self-titled EP. Covering grounds of pop punk and power pop, these songs channel the anxieties of being hung up on the past and having things stuck on your mind. The band is wasting no time unleashing excitement and enthusiasm for strong hooks and loud, vigorous riffage. There’s certainly a bright future for this young band. (Ben Slowey)
This Week in Milwaukee: August 18-24, 2022
Discover Wellness at Grant Park, dive into Irish Fest, sail away with The Grovelers & Crazy Rocket Fuel, walk the Brady Street Art Walk, savor outdoor music with Steph Lippert, Larry Lynne, Trapper Schoepp and Fareed Haque, spend the evening with legend Peter Hook and more—This Week in Milwaukee!
Milwaukee’s ‘Direct Positive’ Wins Award
A new Milwaukee-made short film, “Direct Positive,” recently received the audience award for Best Documentary at Los Angeles’ FEEDBACK Female Film Festival. “Direct Positive” was produced by TEMPO, a Milwaukee organization dedicated to furthering local women in professional roles, and the Milwaukee-based Bader Rutter creative agency. “Direct Positive” focuses on more than a dozen local women who have had an impact on the city, including a Black marketing executive and a trailblazing attorney. “Direct Positive” debuted at this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival.
Marriage Off to a Bad Start
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,796 New Cases, No Deaths
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,796 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,468 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,369 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,207 cases per day. In 2020, 662 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 725 cases per day.
