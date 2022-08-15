ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson Training Hard in Houston For Upcoming Return

HOUSTON, TEXAS – The return of Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson is quickly approaching, and he won’t have to travel far for his August 27 fight. Anderson is holding his training camp at home in the Houston area as he prepares for his first fight of the year.
forwardtimes.com

HISD Annual Hall of Honor Banquet!!!

The Houston Independent School District (HISD) hosted its 2nd Annual Hall of Honor banquet this past Saturday, August 13th at Delmar Fieldhouse. The event was emceed by Fox 26 Sports Morning Show Sports Analyst Nate Griffin. The national anthem was sung by singer/songwriter, as well as Forward Times Business Manager, Chelsea “Lenora” White. God Bless America was sung by legendary public address announcer Rick Godfrey.
