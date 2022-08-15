ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynspr.org

‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Greenville, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Oroville, CA
Local
California Government
Greenville, CA
Government
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Affordable Housing#Bills#Linus Realestate#Nspr#Senate#The California Report New
mynspr.org

Dixie Fire survivors show solidarity for McKinney Fire survivors

It's been about a year since the Dixie Fire devastated Plumas County's Indian Valley. As NSPR's Jamie Jiang reports, some fire survivors there are already working on supporting the next fire survivor community. JAMIE JIANG, REPORTER:. I met local resident Mary Shero at a gathering of Indian Valley fire survivors...
GREENVILLE, CA
ABC10

Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless encampment clear out still on pause

CHICO, Calif. - It's been nearly a month since the City cleared the homeless out of Comanche Creek and some people are wondering which homeless camp is next – and when. Several businesses and people near Windchime Park and the Highway 99 bike path said they have gotten used to seeing homeless encampments around the City. While they hope the areas are eventually cleared and that shelter spaces fill up, people are hoping for more support until then.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
NWS
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; what you need to know

California residents were urged to conserve energy Wednesday as the state prepared for increased energy demand due to high heat across much of the state. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, calling for electricity conservation. The flex alert went into effect at 4 p.m. and will remain in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

What other states understand about merging that California doesn’t

As it turns out, drivers who wait until the very last second to merge aren’t jerks after all. An increasing number of states, Utah being the latest, have enacted laws that actually require drivers to wait until “the last second.” Other states actively encourage it.   Why? Because it works. The so-called “Zipper Merge” might […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy