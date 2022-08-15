CHICO, Calif. - It's been nearly a month since the City cleared the homeless out of Comanche Creek and some people are wondering which homeless camp is next – and when. Several businesses and people near Windchime Park and the Highway 99 bike path said they have gotten used to seeing homeless encampments around the City. While they hope the areas are eventually cleared and that shelter spaces fill up, people are hoping for more support until then.

