mynspr.org
‘Self-sufficient’ in Tehama County | Grizzly Flats investigation | California megaflood chances
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 17. Tehama County residents told to be ‘self-sufficient’ during disasters. As peak wildfire season continues in the North State, officials say residents in Tehama County should be prepared to be entirely “self-sufficient” in the event of an emergency. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says it does not have the resources to reach out to every resident or even publish information on social media.
Can traditional knowledge keep California from going up in flames?
August 17, 2022 — On a cool March day with low humidity and very little wind, Ali Meders-Knight did something that hadn’t been done in her city in over a century when she lit fire to deergrass for a cultural burn. She was joined by members of her...
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
KTVU FOX 2
Scorching temperatures strain California's power grid
Officials are asking Californians to conserve electricity because of rising temperatures. But, as people are asked to conserve many are seeing their electricity bills rise. Experts say the war in Ukraine is crippling supply.
KTVU FOX 2
Megafloods could submerge huge swathes of California, study predicts
California is at risk of catastrophic "megafloods" because of climate change, according to a new study from UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric research. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
California's proposed fast food bill isn't what it seems
A restaurant owner argues against California's AB 257.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California
SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
mynspr.org
Dixie Fire survivors show solidarity for McKinney Fire survivors
It's been about a year since the Dixie Fire devastated Plumas County's Indian Valley. As NSPR's Jamie Jiang reports, some fire survivors there are already working on supporting the next fire survivor community. JAMIE JIANG, REPORTER:. I met local resident Mary Shero at a gathering of Indian Valley fire survivors...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless encampment clear out still on pause
CHICO, Calif. - It's been nearly a month since the City cleared the homeless out of Comanche Creek and some people are wondering which homeless camp is next – and when. Several businesses and people near Windchime Park and the Highway 99 bike path said they have gotten used to seeing homeless encampments around the City. While they hope the areas are eventually cleared and that shelter spaces fill up, people are hoping for more support until then.
Scorching heat and thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Scorching heat is in the forecast for California's inland valleys and thunderstorms are possible in its Sierra Nevada Range.
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
Flex Alert issued for Wednesday; what you need to know
California residents were urged to conserve energy Wednesday as the state prepared for increased energy demand due to high heat across much of the state. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, calling for electricity conservation. The flex alert went into effect at 4 p.m. and will remain in […]
Renegade campers face huge fines at one of California's most cherished spots
"We were seeing as many as 200 illegal campers on the side of the road in a single 12-hour period."
Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
What other states understand about merging that California doesn’t
As it turns out, drivers who wait until the very last second to merge aren’t jerks after all. An increasing number of states, Utah being the latest, have enacted laws that actually require drivers to wait until “the last second.” Other states actively encourage it. Why? Because it works. The so-called “Zipper Merge” might […]
Thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Nevada. Will Reno break its August rainfall record?
Another round of thunderstorms is headed to Northern Nevada this week. There is up to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening through Thursday in Reno. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight and Wednesday night. ...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.
