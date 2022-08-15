Read full article on original website
Whole Foods Market hosts grand opening for its first West Michigan store
A popular grocery store chain has made its way to the Grand Rapids area. It's hosting its grand opening on Wednesday, August 17.
Shoreline Jazz Festival returns to Muskegon‘s lakefront after two-year COVID hiatus
MUSKEGON, MI - The seventh annual Alexander Zonjic’s Shoreline Jazz Festival is returning to the lakefront after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The popular music festival kicks off at Heritage Landing on Friday, Aug. 26, and continues through Sunday, Aug. 28. Festival director and nationally known...
Fox17
Spark your curiosity at Grand Rapids Public Museum
The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!. Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be...
WOOD
The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Fox17
Grand Rapids Public Museum releases update on Kent City mastodon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has released an update on the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan last week. The bones, belonging to what’s being called the Clapp Family Mastodon, were found by construction crews along 22 Mile Road in Kent City. The...
Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!
Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.
grmag.com
Night out in Grand Rapids
With the beautiful summer evenings making it easy to stay up well past bedtime, options abound for where to spend those “extra” hours. While Grand Rapids has a relative lack of traditional nightclubs, there are many amazing establishments for most moods. The 2 a.m. closing time is out...
wgvunews.org
After 30 years in the dark, Muskegon Heights' Strand Theater will soon turn the lights back on
As part of an effort to re-vitalize Muskegon Heights downtown corridor, officials will soon begin the restoration of the Strand Theater on Broadway Avenue. Officials say, the Strand Theater in downtown Muskegon Heights is woven into the city’s historical fabric, while its revitalization is a key part of a comprehensive plan to restore Broadway Avenue, a once bustling strip of shops and restaurants that now sits mostly empty in 2022.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
A popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Michigan this month, and local diners are already giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you're a seafood lover, you're in luck because the popular seafood restaurant chain, Mr. and Mrs. Crab, just opened a brand new location in Grand Rapids.
Breakaway Festival Is On The Way – 5 Tips To Help You Thrive At Belknap Park This Weekend
Breakaway Festival kicks off this weekend in Grand Rapids, on Friday and Saturday August 19-20th at Belknap Park. The festival features headliners The Chainsmokers and DJ Snake, and Oliver Tree. As well as several huge name artists like TikTok icon Yung Gravy, Two Friends, and Jai Wolf and more. If...
Free Salvation Army ‘Kroc Block Party’ takes place Friday
The Salvation Army is celebrating summer with a free block party at the Kroc Center.
WWMTCw
Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
Fox17
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
mibiz.com
44-unit riverfront apartment project planned north of downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — A 44-unit apartment project planned along the Grand River would add to existing offices near Ann Street and U.S.-131 on the city’s north side. Compass Insurance Agency CEO Jack Hoedeman and Honor Construction President and CEO Brad Laackman share ownership of the building at 280 Ann St. NW, where they also both have offices. The building is located just south of a Radisson hotel between the Grand River and U.S.-131.
The Rapid announces changes Route 10 Clyde Park
The Rapid has announced that there will be changes to Route 10 Clyde Park. The service will be realigned south of 54th Street starting on August 29. There will now be new stops at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest, and Spectrum Health Pavilion. The goal with the change is to help cultivate a more equitable community by providing access to more essential services.
AOL Corp
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Fox17
Harvest Health Foods celebrates 70 years of serving healthy foods and suppliments
Harvest Health Foods is the perfect place to go for people who have a goal to eat or serve wholesome, nutritious foods. For the past 70 years, they've offered organic produce gluten, dairy, nut-free foods, supplements, and anything else to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Now they want to celebrate their three generations of family-owned business by hosting a Health Fair.
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
Fox17
Black Impact Collaborative to celebrate new school year with Roll.Bounce.GR event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is set to host its second Roll.Bounce.GR event to ring in the new school year. The roller skating event is scheduled to take place from 1–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 outside New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.
HEADS UP: Some stops will be eliminated on The Rapid's Route 10 Clyde Park service
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beginning Aug. 29, The Rapid will be updating its stops on the Route 10 Clyde Park service. New stops will be added at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest and the Spectrum Health South Pavilion. Several stops...
