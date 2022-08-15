ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Spark your curiosity at Grand Rapids Public Museum

The pterosaurs are flying away from the Grand Rapids Public Museum at the beginning of September, but there's still time to catch the dinosaurs as part of the fun and interactive exhibit, as well as many other exhibits at the museum!. Pterosaurs, Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs, will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids Public Museum releases update on Kent City mastodon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has released an update on the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan last week. The bones, belonging to what’s being called the Clapp Family Mastodon, were found by construction crews along 22 Mile Road in Kent City. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Night out in Grand Rapids

With the beautiful summer evenings making it easy to stay up well past bedtime, options abound for where to spend those “extra” hours. While Grand Rapids has a relative lack of traditional nightclubs, there are many amazing establishments for most moods. The 2 a.m. closing time is out...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

After 30 years in the dark, Muskegon Heights' Strand Theater will soon turn the lights back on

As part of an effort to re-vitalize Muskegon Heights downtown corridor, officials will soon begin the restoration of the Strand Theater on Broadway Avenue. Officials say, the Strand Theater in downtown Muskegon Heights is woven into the city’s historical fabric, while its revitalization is a key part of a comprehensive plan to restore Broadway Avenue, a once bustling strip of shops and restaurants that now sits mostly empty in 2022.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
WWMTCw

Video renderings show transformed McCamly Plaza Hotel in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Unlimited shared video of the proposed plan to transform the historic McCamly Plaza Hotel on Tuesday. The transformation into a Doubletree by Hilton remained one of the crown jewels of the redevelopment project, which entered its final year in 2022. Historic training: Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 250 free cakes on 25th anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is about to commemorate its 25th anniversary, and it’s celebrating in a big way!. The bakery franchise announced it will give away FREE Confetti Bundtlet cakes on Thursday, Sept. 1 to the first 250 customers that walk into each of its 450 locations, including their Grand Rapids location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

44-unit riverfront apartment project planned north of downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A 44-unit apartment project planned along the Grand River would add to existing offices near Ann Street and U.S.-131 on the city’s north side. Compass Insurance Agency CEO Jack Hoedeman and Honor Construction President and CEO Brad Laackman share ownership of the building at 280 Ann St. NW, where they also both have offices. The building is located just south of a Radisson hotel between the Grand River and U.S.-131.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

The Rapid announces changes Route 10 Clyde Park

The Rapid has announced that there will be changes to Route 10 Clyde Park. The service will be realigned south of 54th Street starting on August 29. There will now be new stops at the Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI) campus and Disability Advocates of Kent County, Pine Rest, and Spectrum Health Pavilion. The goal with the change is to help cultivate a more equitable community by providing access to more essential services.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Harvest Health Foods celebrates 70 years of serving healthy foods and suppliments

Harvest Health Foods is the perfect place to go for people who have a goal to eat or serve wholesome, nutritious foods. For the past 70 years, they've offered organic produce gluten, dairy, nut-free foods, supplements, and anything else to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Now they want to celebrate their three generations of family-owned business by hosting a Health Fair.
HUDSONVILLE, MI

